Oakland Police Chief admits reform is needed as a class action lawsuit for protest looms – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – A new lawsuit to be filed in East Bay aims to change police tactics against protesters in Oakland.

The Oakland Police Department will soon face a class action lawsuit over the use of rubber bullets and other similar tactics to break up the protests.

The demand for the use of force will come just as the department faces calls for long-term reform.

Overnight, the Oakland Acting Police Chief wrote an open letter to the community, saying they know they need to rebuild trust.

Almost two weeks have passed since the protests began in Oakland over the death in custody of George Floyd.

Oakland police have released some preliminary numbers on the damage and arrests during the protests.

Around 200 companies were looted and 137 fires were intentionally ignited by arsonists. 30 first responders were injured and 300 people were arrested during the riots.

In addition, two federal security officers were shot early in the protests, one fatally. There are reports linking Steven Carrillo, the sergeant of the US Air Force. USA Suspect in a deadly ambush of two Santa Cruz County deputies, with the fatal shooting of a federal officer in Oakland.

Oakland police defended the arrests and their actions, saying they issued a broad warning before 8 p.m. curfew. Police claim that all those left behind were part of an organized group of agitators, looters and vandals.

On Thursday, the National Lawyers Guild announced a civil rights class action lawsuit, saying police used force on students marching downtown and near the police department headquarters on May 29 and June 3.

The Guild is seeking a court order to stop the use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and explosive grenades against protesters.

They also seek injury damage.

"When they demonstrate their outrage after seeing the brutal and scandalous murder of George Floyd and the other people we have been seeing over the years, they encounter a violent oppressive force in terms of physical contact, Police Department military operations of Oakland, "said civil rights attorney Walter Riley.

"When the police are not there to instigate violence, then violence does not happen. When the police are not there attacking and attacking people, violence does not occur," said activist Cat Brooks of the Police Anti-Terrorism Project. "The police are the problem, not the people. And that's what I hope this lawsuit will bring. "

During the night, Oakland Police Chief Susan Manheimer released an open letter to the community.

In part, he said: "We recognize the importance of restoring confidence in this period of unrest as the nation focuses on police brutality, most recently exemplified by the horrific incident in Minneapolis. We are evaluating the principles and policies proposed by various groups and organizations. calling for changes in police practices. We have some of these practices in place now and we are committed to reviewing more of these proposals. "

The National Lawyers Guild plans to formally file the lawsuit on Thursday or Friday.