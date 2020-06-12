Now comes the hard part for NASCAR – Up News Info Detroit

Reese Witherspoon tweeted a crash emoji for those five for his A-list seal of approval that NASCAR banned the Confederate flag.

NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag from its races and venues grabbed headlines and stars such as Witherspoon and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed to praise the stock car series for getting rid of a symbol associated with the slavery and racism.

Kamara tweeted as the laps went by: she asked NASCAR to send her a car so she could take a turn, and the sport suddenly had a host of new and energetic fans.

Now comes the hard part.

Within days, NASCAR will face a daunting question: How to enforce the ban on its sprawling, noisy tracks once fans re-enter and campers begin to set up their RVs for race weekends? Approximately 1,000 members of the military will be able to enter Sunday's race near Miami and become the first fans at a NASCAR event since the pandemic closed sports in March.

The compliance question is much more likely to be an issue when the series holds races June 20-21 in Talladega, Alabama, where up to 5,000 fans are expected to enter. Flags are a common sight at superspeed in the heart of NASCAR South Base. NASCAR will work to develop protocols around the app, though where the ban ends isn't known. Will security take care of guarding every rebel flag string bikini or scraping off all bumper stickers?

Take off that shirt, or else!

Or else what?

"That will certainly be a challenge. We're going to try to do it the right way, "NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O'Donnell told SiriusXM on Thursday." We will go ahead as we are doing today so that people know that, 'Hey, it's all about pride, it's all about the United States, the US flag flies. USA to the track. ”But if we see that something is shown on the track, we will have reacted and we will. More details to come, but I'm sure we will and we will do it intelligently. "

The other drivers were quick to credit Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only black driver, for pressuring NASCAR to enact the ban. Years of bad press and hand wringing over the flag's fate evaporated in 48 hours once Wallace publicly condemned the relic of old folks' good roots.

"I've seen too many comments and too many first-time fan stories coming to a race in years past and the first thing they say, 'I've seen the Confederate flag fly and it made me feel awkward.' Wallace told the show "Today,quot;. "We shouldn't make anyone feel uncomfortable."

Wallace finished 11th in Martinsville on Wednesday night, hours after the ban was announced, driving a Black Lives Matter paint scheme with "Compassion, Love, Understanding,quot; stamped on the hood.

"It was really cool to see what Bubba was able to do," said 2018 NASCAR champion Joey Logano. "You should be proud of the movement you've made for the African American community in our sport. You always did it just to be here, but when you look at the comments he made on CNN the other day and then NASCAR answered it in full. Congratulations to NASCAR. Congratulations Bubba for mentioning it and using his platform for something good. "

Brad Daugherty, the sole black owner of the Cup Series team, told AP he was "shocked." NASCAR banned the flag.

"While some might say," NASCAR, why did you take so long? "I feel like that's not the right answer," he said. “This is a big step in the right direction and now is the time to imagine the future. You can't look in the rearview mirror at 200 mph. "

There were, of course, fans furious at the decision, screaming on social media that their rights were being trampled and that they would continue to stir up the stars and bars. NASCAR helmet artist Jason Beam, who paints designs for Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and other star drivers, tweeted that he did not support "erasing only particular elements of history,quot; to please a particular audience.

Wallace ripped Beam off on social media and tweeted, "You made it clear where you are on today's issue." All respect lost for you, dawg.

Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR champion, also cut ties with BEAMdesigns.

"Due to recent posts on social media, I have decided to end my relationship with Beam Designs," Johnson tweeted.

Busch and Ryan Blaney also cut ties with the helmet designer.

For weeks NASCAR has been one of the only live sports in the US. USA On television, and the ratings have gone up a little this unusual season. Across the first 11 races, Cup Series races on FOX / FS1 averaged a 2.38 turnout, 1% above last year's average of 2.35 of 44 market averages. Martinsville had 1,711,000 viewers for a weekday night race on FS1.

And now comes the publicity surrounding the flag ban.

The surge of celebrities engrossed in NASCAR could be a one-night stand, or perhaps the support of star power indicates the series is headed for a revival.

"As for optics, NASCAR had no choice," said NASCAR historian Dan Pierce. “I applaud the drivers for standing up. But the cynical person in me, especially when it comes to NASCAR, is, did they get the go-ahead from their sponsors ahead of time or from NASCAR? You have to give them credit for doing a booth, which is not necessarily popular with a significant part of their fan base. "

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related