North Texas man accused of making racially offensive remarks before repeatedly stabbing a black man – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

PALO PINTO COUNTY () – A white man in North Texas is in police custody, accused of making racially offensive remarks before stabbing a black man multiple times.

According to police, it was just before midnight on June 10 when officers were called to Mickey's Pub on East Hubbard Street. The person who made the emergency call reported that a man had been stabbed and another suspect had fled the scene.

Officers arrived to find a 33-year-old black man with multiple stab wounds. The victim, whose name was not disclosed, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reportedly told police that a man inside the bar had made several "racially offensive statements,quot; before management began escorting him. That man, later identified as Montana Amburn, allegedly quarreled with managers when he was kicked out of the bar and once outside reprimanded other customers, including the victim and his wife.

At some point, the suspect allegedly confronted the victim's wife and, according to witnesses, stabbed the victim when he intervened.

Several people at the bar identified Amburn as the stabber. Mineral Wells police say when they located the 27-year-old several hours later, he had a head injury.

After receiving medical attention, Amburn was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Amburn has been asked to be charged with a hate crime, but as it stands the police say there is a possibility that the charges will be upgraded to a first degree felony.