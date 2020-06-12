North Texas couple sues place not to reschedule summer wedding or issue refund – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LA COLONIA, Texas () – A wedding company faces a class action lawsuit after claiming it would not reschedule the events scheduled for the summer.

Brianna Connaughton and Rex Simmons filed the lawsuit after they were unable to obtain a $ 12,000 refund from Walters Wedding Estates, which refused to postpone their July 18 wedding to another day.

Now the couple said they want to help other clients who may be in the same situation.

Walters Wedding Estates operates Chapel at Ana Villa in The Colony, where the Plano couple planned to get married in front of 120 guests.

But the bride and groom said that the pandemic changed everything.

"I don't want to risk anyone's health, including my family," said Connaughton.

Connaughton and Simmons said they never expected to navigate COVID-19 when they signed a contract with the seller.

So they were frustrated to learn that the company was still upholding the deal, despite their concerns that the meeting could jeopardize the health of their guests.

"It's hard to believe that someone treats you that way in an unprecedented time," said Connaughton.

The couple is not alone.

In a recent email to a girlfriend elsewhere, a representative said the company will not issue alternative dates or refunds for summer events.

Walters Wedding Estates manages 20 locations across the state.

"In other BIG news, reports show that we are seeing a big drop in COVID cases in Texas, that means we are on the way to eliminating this pandemic!" Read the message, which was sent to the bride in late May.

North Texas is currently seeing an influx of COVID-19 cases.

But President Keith Walters said the company is ready to move forward with weddings scheduled for this month and beyond.

"Are you putting people at risk when you continue to schedule these weddings?" Up News Info 11 reporter Alanna Autler asked.

"We are following all the health guidelines, so we don't believe it," Walters said. "If the governor or the health department comes up with new guidelines, we will reinforce that."

Walters said he has already rescheduled 500 events since March, a blow that he says could cost his company $ 5 million.

"I have to think about the bride who has a wedding booked in June 2021 to ensure we are in business," Walters said. “In all of our contracts, we declare that we recommend that you obtain wedding insurance. If they had paid that, they would have received a payment from the insurance company. "

Walters also said the company will need to enforce the "act of God,quot; clause in contracts in order to continue in business.

"It becomes a business problem if you repay too much, you're going to have to fire people to make up for that," he said, adding that Walters Wedding Estates employs about 200 people.

Walters said he is confident that he can seat all of the Simmons-Connaughton wedding guests while maintaining social detachment and operating the Chapel at a reduced capacity.

"We are following all CDC and government guidelines," said Walters. "Cleaning, masks, everything we need to do to be safe."

But the couple wonders if the show can go on, right?

"It is so disappointing that they would take money from a young couple, they could not provide a service and not think that they have to pay that money back," Simmons said.

Walters said he is still reviewing the lawsuit but that he intends to "vigorously,quot; defend his company.