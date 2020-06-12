Nikola Jokic looks good after pandemic break – Up News Info

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic looks slim these days.

After the NBA season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jokic spent his time away from hardwood in the gym to get in shape for what the Nuggets see as an opportunity to win an NBA title.

Jokic had questions in the past about his weight. Some people even said that the Joker was out of shape. It didn't bother him.

Certainly, you should give Jokic some accessories for his hard work and dedication during the break, especially when some of us are getting a pandemic. 15

You also have to love your style. I have to love a 7 foot player who can wear skinny jeans.

Nikola Jokic looks skinny👀 pic.twitter.com/E5ZEs6egK8 – Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 11, 2020

– Jeff Bailey, Up News Info

If you like Denver's sports omelette, tell a friend that it's easy to sign up here for our daily sports recap. If you have any questions or suggestions, contact me on Twitter @joenguyen or by email

Ask the experts

+ Broncos Mailbag: Do you have any questions about the team? Ask Ryan O & # 39; Halloran here.

+ Nuggets Mailbag: Do you have any questions about the team? Ask Mike Singer here.

+ Avs Mailbag: Do you have any questions about the team? Ask Mike Chambers here.

+ Rockies Mailbag: Do you have any questions about the team? Ask Patrick Saunders here.