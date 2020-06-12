Nikki Bella is having a boy! Look back on your pregnancy journey

It's a boy!
During last night's season 5 finale of Total fine, the viewers saw Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev I learned that they are having a baby. The engaged couple, who are expecting their first child together this year, discovered their baby's sex during a Mexican-themed gender reveal party.
The party, which was in honor of Nikki and Brie BellaThe Mexican heritage featured a mariachi band, authentic food, and a pinata filled with blue confetti.
"I think you and your little boy will have such a great bond," Brie told her sister in a confessional. "Yes. I really feel that."
Like E! Readers surely know, in January, Nikki and Artem confirmed that they were engaged during their trip to France in November 2019. Not long after their engagement news, Nikki and Brie confirmed in a joint announcement that they were both expecting.
Brie and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) have chosen to maintain the sex of their second unborn child as a surprise until birth.
Since the big pregnancy reveal, Nikki has kept her Instagram followers up to date on how she is doing while she waited. Don't worry, we've compiled these updates in one place!
So, in honor of the great news from Nikki and Artem, be sure to check out their pregnancy trip again below!
She is pregnant!
Nikki Bella She is out in Los Angeles in January 2019, shortly after announcing that she is pregnant with her first child and her first boyfriend together, Artem Chigvintsev.
The look of love
"Baby Daddy,quot;, the Total fine Star captioned this gorgeous IG photo.
Daddy's Girls
"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' twin baby announcements.
PDA Pregnancy
Cute! Artem holds his lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled excursion.
Ladies having lunch
Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.
Baby Bumpin & # 39;
The Bella Twins and their twins hit a farmer's market in Los Angeles.
Running errands
Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking fresh and casual in black.
16 weeks!
Nikki discovered her tummy on Instagram on February 20, 2020, writing, "Hello, my little baby, 16 weeks today!"
Side view
Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.
Close-up of bump
"Sweet dreams," Nikki shared in her Instagram stories with a close-up of a belly.
Colorful cuties
Pregnant twin twins grab a bite at Joan & # 39; s on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.
Tight tight
The WWE star clings to his man as he navigates a farmer's market in Studio City.
Podcast pairs
Nikki and Artem "had a lot of fun,quot; filming Linda and Drew Scott At home podcast
Butt to bump
the Total fine The stars take a selfie with their matching bumps.
18 weeks!
Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on March 4.
Pregnancy breasts
She also posed topless and revealed that her pregnancy "her boobs have become huge."
About
Nikki runs errands in Los Angeles as she approaches mid-pregnancy.
Selfie Training
Nikki goes to the gym for a bar workout.
All dressed
Nikki before holding an "amazing,quot; event with her sister Bella and others.
Gal grocery store
the Total fine The star stops at Whole Foods in Los Angeles to buy some groceries.
Girls barbecue
The lovebirds enjoy an outdoor roast mid-Nikki's pregnancy.
Tie-Dye twinning
Nikki and Artem model the new Tie-dye Birdie Bee shirts.
20 weeks!
"Officially 20 weeks yesterday," Nikki captioned this sweet photo. "Birdie loves to say hi to the baby in my tummy (how she says it hahaha) I love being in the desert, it makes it a little bit easier to enjoy a few moments outside alone."
Plans canceled
Nikki was set to attend the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. At least she documented what she planned to wear!
21 weeks!
The mom-to-be posted this beautiful photo on her Instagram story before it hit the 21-week mark!
Down dog
Nikki doing yoga with the help of the best teacher in history.
23 weeks!
"We are definitely in cloud 9 knowing that we are getting closer and closer to meeting our baby," Nikki wrote in this adorable photo of her and Artem.
24 weeks!
"Almost 24 weeks! I love that you can still move our @mybirdiebee joggers and jerseys comfortably! (Medium size)," he wrote online. "Scroll up in the IG stories or head over to birdiebee.com to get yours. Same with the tie dye line too! Plus we've brought up some articles from the past!"
All smiles
"This morning I woke up with so many kicks! Great kicks! Even Dad felt them," Nikki posted. "I definitely think our little one grew a lot this weekend! So we're all smiling this morning!"
Bicycle date
"When Click wants to take you on a bike ride at sunset (our late night dates now), you show up ready to kill him hahaha!" Nikki shared. "At least what I was thinking about wearing a black suit! We definitely love our bike rides."
25 weeks!
"25 weeks yesterday, 15 weeks until we officially meet," said the expectant mother.
Twin strokes
"Our two babies grew so much last night! I can't believe @thebriebella is 27 weeks old and I'm almost 26 weeks old!" Nikki posted.
26 weeks!
"26 Weeks Today,quot;, the retired WWE superstar updated his fans.
Sparkly
the Total fine The star absorbs the sun in this pregnancy update!
Cuckoo
"Lazy Sunday,quot;, the pregnant E! Personality wrote. "Almost 29 weeks (the navel starts to appear pop️)"
29 weeks
"29 weeks," Nikki updated her Instagram followers.
Feeling
"Pregnancy is truly art," wrote Nikki.
30 weeks
Nikki celebrates 30 weeks of pregnancy by showing off her bulge in panties and a bra.
One Love
"I wish I could have participated in this march in a city that I love so much with friends and family! I love this LA!" she posted online. "Love, peace, support, unity, the message. We are ONE! One love."
Congratulations again to Nikki and Artem!