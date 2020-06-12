Nikki Bella is having a boy! Look back on your pregnancy journey

It's a boy!

During last night's season 5 finale of Total fine, the viewers saw Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev I learned that they are having a baby. The engaged couple, who are expecting their first child together this year, discovered their baby's sex during a Mexican-themed gender reveal party.

The party, which was in honor of Nikki and Brie BellaThe Mexican heritage featured a mariachi band, authentic food, and a pinata filled with blue confetti.

"I think you and your little boy will have such a great bond," Brie told her sister in a confessional. "Yes. I really feel that."

Like E! Readers surely know, in January, Nikki and Artem confirmed that they were engaged during their trip to France in November 2019. Not long after their engagement news, Nikki and Brie confirmed in a joint announcement that they were both expecting.

Brie and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) have chosen to maintain the sex of their second unborn child as a surprise until birth.

Since the big pregnancy reveal, Nikki has kept her Instagram followers up to date on how she is doing while she waited. Don't worry, we've compiled these updates in one place!

So, in honor of the great news from Nikki and Artem, be sure to check out their pregnancy trip again below!

She is pregnant!

Nikki Bella She is out in Los Angeles in January 2019, shortly after announcing that she is pregnant with her first child and her first boyfriend together, Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

The look of love

"Baby Daddy,quot;, the Total fine Star captioned this gorgeous IG photo.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Daddy's Girls

"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' twin baby announcements.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, PDA

PDA Pregnancy

Cute! Artem holds his lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled excursion.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Ladies having lunch

Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Baby Bumpin & # 39;

The Bella Twins and their twins hit a farmer's market in Los Angeles.

Nikki Bella

Running errands

Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking fresh and casual in black.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, pregnant

16 weeks!

Nikki discovered her tummy on Instagram on February 20, 2020, writing, "Hello, my little baby, 16 weeks today!"

Nikki Bella, Instagram, pregnant

Side view

Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.

Nikki Bella, Baby Bump

Close-up of bump

"Sweet dreams," Nikki shared in her Instagram stories with a close-up of a belly.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Colorful cuties

Pregnant twin twins grab a bite at Joan & # 39; s on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Tight tight

The WWE star clings to his man as he navigates a farmer's market in Studio City.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Drew Scott

Podcast pairs

Nikki and Artem "had a lot of fun,quot; filming Linda and Drew Scott At home podcast

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Butt to bump

the Total fine The stars take a selfie with their matching bumps.

Nikki Bella

18 weeks!

Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on March 4.

Nikki Bella

Pregnancy breasts

She also posed topless and revealed that her pregnancy "her boobs have become huge."

Nikki Bella

About

Nikki runs errands in Los Angeles as she approaches mid-pregnancy.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, March 2020

Selfie Training

Nikki goes to the gym for a bar workout.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, March 2020

All dressed

Nikki before holding an "amazing,quot; event with her sister Bella and others.

Nikki Bella

Gal grocery store

the Total fine The star stops at Whole Foods in Los Angeles to buy some groceries.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Girls barbecue

The lovebirds enjoy an outdoor roast mid-Nikki's pregnancy.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Tie-Dye twinning

Nikki and Artem model the new Tie-dye Birdie Bee shirts.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy, March 2020

20 weeks!

"Officially 20 weeks yesterday," Nikki captioned this sweet photo. "Birdie loves to say hi to the baby in my tummy (how she says it hahaha) I love being in the desert, it makes it a little bit easier to enjoy a few moments outside alone."

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy, March 2020

Plans canceled

Nikki was set to attend the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. At least she documented what she planned to wear!

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy, March 2020

21 weeks!

The mom-to-be posted this beautiful photo on her Instagram story before it hit the 21-week mark!

Nikki Bella, Pregnancy, Instagram, April 2020

Down dog

Nikki doing yoga with the help of the best teacher in history.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Pregnancy, Instagram

23 weeks!

"We are definitely in cloud 9 knowing that we are getting closer and closer to meeting our baby," Nikki wrote in this adorable photo of her and Artem.

Nikki Bella, Instagram

24 weeks!

"Almost 24 weeks! I love that you can still move our @mybirdiebee joggers and jerseys comfortably! (Medium size)," he wrote online. "Scroll up in the IG stories or head over to birdiebee.com to get yours. Same with the tie dye line too! Plus we've brought up some articles from the past!"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

All smiles

"This morning I woke up with so many kicks! Great kicks! Even Dad felt them," Nikki posted. "I definitely think our little one grew a lot this weekend! So we're all smiling this morning!"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Bicycle date

"When Click wants to take you on a bike ride at sunset (our late night dates now), you show up ready to kill him hahaha!" Nikki shared. "At least what I was thinking about wearing a black suit! We definitely love our bike rides."

Nikki Bella, Instagram

25 weeks!

"25 weeks yesterday, 15 weeks until we officially meet," said the expectant mother.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Instagram

Twin strokes

"Our two babies grew so much last night! I can't believe @thebriebella is 27 weeks old and I'm almost 26 weeks old!" Nikki posted.

Nikki Bella, Instagram

26 weeks!

"26 Weeks Today,quot;, the retired WWE superstar updated his fans.

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Sparkly

the Total fine The star absorbs the sun in this pregnancy update!

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Cuckoo

"Lazy Sunday,quot;, the pregnant E! Personality wrote. "Almost 29 weeks (the navel starts to appear pop️)"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

29 weeks

"29 weeks," Nikki updated her Instagram followers.

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Feeling

"Pregnancy is truly art," wrote Nikki.

Nikki Bella

30 weeks

Nikki celebrates 30 weeks of pregnancy by showing off her bulge in panties and a bra.

Nikki Bella, Instagram

One Love

"I wish I could have participated in this march in a city that I love so much with friends and family! I love this LA!" she posted online. "Love, peace, support, unity, the message. We are ONE! One love."

Congratulations again to Nikki and Artem!

