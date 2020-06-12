Nikki Bella is having a boy! Look back on your pregnancy journey

It's a boy!

During last night's season 5 finale of Total fine, the viewers saw Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev I learned that they are having a baby. The engaged couple, who are expecting their first child together this year, discovered their baby's sex during a Mexican-themed gender reveal party.

The party, which was in honor of Nikki and Brie BellaThe Mexican heritage featured a mariachi band, authentic food, and a pinata filled with blue confetti.

"I think you and your little boy will have such a great bond," Brie told her sister in a confessional. "Yes. I really feel that."

Like E! Readers surely know, in January, Nikki and Artem confirmed that they were engaged during their trip to France in November 2019. Not long after their engagement news, Nikki and Brie confirmed in a joint announcement that they were both expecting.

Brie and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) have chosen to maintain the sex of their second unborn child as a surprise until birth.