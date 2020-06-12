Nikki Bella celebrates her baby's gender reveal with a Mexican party

ME!

The former fighter invites family and friends to a party at the season finale of her reality show to reveal the gender of her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella and promised Artem Chigvintsev They are expecting a baby.

The baby's gender, expected in early August, was revealed during the season finale of the reality show for Nikki and her twin sister Brie. "Total fine"Thursday night, June 11, 2020.

At a party that paid tribute to Nikki's Mexican heritage, the wrestling star led a countdown before breaking a piñata that revealed tons of blue confetti.

In a confessional on camera, Brie said, "I am so excited that Nicole and Artem are having a child. I knew it … I really, in my heart, felt for her."

Later he said to Nikki, "I think you and your little son will have such a great bond. I do. I really feel that way."

<br />

Brie, who is expecting her second child with her husband Daniel Bryan in late July, she chose not to find out the gender of her baby.