Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev throw gender reveal party – this is what they're having!

As fans know, Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are expecting their first child together, and during the season finale of Total Bellas, the genre has finally been revealed! Nikki had a Mexican-themed gender reveal party that appeared on the reality show, during which the couple, as well as their fans, were able to learn that they are having a baby!

At some point during the event, her twin sister, Brie, who is also pregnant with her second addition to the family, counted down before Nikki and Artem fired confetti cannons, and sure enough, the confetti was all blue.

Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan, on the other hand, want to wait before discovering their second baby's gender for the sisters not to go to a dual-gender reveal party, although that could have been really fun and memorable.

The expectant mother shared several beautiful photos of the party and, in the caption, wrote: "Beyond the cloud nine,quot; Oh Baby Boy ".

In a separate post that showed parents sharing a sweet kiss it was captioned with: "I can't wait for our child to arrive in August !! 💙’

Nikki wasn't the only one keeping fans updated with photos from the celebration as Artem did the same on his own platform.

Along with the add that he published, he wrote: "What a day it was, full of emotions, it was really perfect, except I missed my side of the family … I can't wait for our child to arrive in August !! 💙’

Meanwhile, the sisters also posted a video announcing that Total Bellas was renewed for a new season.

During that same clip, Nikki told her fans that they will induce her in 7 weeks and that she and Artem have already chosen a name for their son, something that will be revealed to the public on the show.



