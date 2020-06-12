Nigel Farage & # 39; was abandoned by LBC amid a backlash from the staff & # 39;

Nigel Farage has doubled down on his attacks on Black Lives Matter protesters hours after LBC turned off its radio show amid mounting staff anger over its controversial comments.

Colleagues had increased pressure on the station's owner, Global Media, to remove the Brexiteer from its introductory cast after biting opposition to anti-racism activists.

LBC announced yesterday that Farage would resign from its nightly program "with immediate effect,quot; after talks with the bosses.

But the firebrand politician returned to the air this morning on a rival radio station and was caught by criticism of BLM, which he called a "Marxist anarchist mafia."

He also insisted that there was no bitterness between him and LBC, and told Talk Radio: “ We have been in negotiations for some time, but so often with things in life it happened suddenly. And I have no desire to comment, I do not want to show sour grapes.

In a nod to a near-fatal plane crash, Farage survived on the day of the 2010 election, adding: "Compared to the departure of a light aircraft, which crashed to the ground in 2010, it is a fairly small beer."

Internal unrest among LBC staff peaked on Tuesday after Farage compared anti-racism activists to the Taliban during a heated television debate.

But today's politician expressed his disgrace at how he had been yelled at as if he were a liar & # 39; on Good Morning Britain after suggesting that BLM's primary goal was to eliminate the police.

And in the interview:

Farage said Black Lives Matter will not stop protesting until it has "fundamentally changed society,quot;;

He claimed that the protests are no longer about the "egregious,quot; death of George Floyd, but about a "total attack,quot; in this country;

He feared that BLM critics would soon begin to "take things into their own hands,quot; if the fall of the statues persists;

The Brexiteer urged Boris Johnson to defend Britain and say that he is proud of his country;

He said central England is "furious,quot; about the removal of statues and that the gap between Parliament and people has never been so wide before;

He's hesitant about what to do next, except fish and wait for the pubs to open.

In a nod to a near-fatal plane crash, Farage survived on the day of the 2010 election, adding: "People texted me saying it must have been a difficult day." But compared to leaving the wreckage of a light aircraft, it wasn't so bad.

But sources said the interview spilled gasoline on the already-raging fury among Global colleagues over Farage's comments.

Some of the world's biggest stars were among employees who demanded that bosses back their public support for the BLM movement with actions.

The sudden departure was animated by LBC presenter and vocalist James O & # 39; Brien, who gloated triumphantly: "We reclaimed our station."

& # 39; Everyone across the board was furious. The mood was not great. Both the production and the presenters made our feelings known to the bosses, a source told i, following Farage's criticism of BLM.

Capital Xtra breakfast presenters Yinka Bokinni and Shayna Marie Birch-Campbell underscored their discontent with Global Media's stance and wrote, "We don't currently feel like we have the endorsement of the place we call home," according to The Guardian.

During today's interview with Mike Graham on Talk Radio, Farage did not contain his withering assessment of the BLM movement.

He said: The three words in themselves – Black Lives Matter – are not wrong and if people say they want to make sure that there is equal opportunity throughout society or deal with whatever injustice there is in the society, okay.

& # 39; Black Lives Matter as an organization is a Marxist anarchist organization that seeks to eliminate the police, overthrow the capitalist system, establish reparations for slavery.

& # 39; They will not disappear because some statues have been demolished. They will continue until they have fundamentally changed society.

& # 39; And I think this is not much more than about George Floyd, and the terrible way of his death. This is now a total attack on our nation, our symbols, our heritage. It is an attempt to make us feel ashamed of who we are.

Nigel Farage's LBC radio show was placated to quell mounting staff anger over the company's half-hearted support for the Black Lives Matter protests, inside sources revealed last night.

The hardline euroskeptic, who was photographed yesterday with his new puppy Labrador Baxter in Kent, has been a vocal critic of removing controversial statues after recent Black Lives Matter protests.

LBC revealed Farage's departure in a tweet and wished him well. But Farage producer Christian Mitchell suggested he had been shocked by the sudden departure, tweeting: & # 39; Hearing this on social media … & # 39;

LBC fellow presenter James O & # 39; Brien, a vehement critic of Brexit and Mr. Farage, cheerfully tweeted, "We reclaimed our station."

Nigel Farage: the Brexit talisman without fear of speaking his mind 2014: Farage told LBC that he felt "uncomfortable,quot; hearing foreign accents on public transportation. May 2014: He told LBC radio that he would be concerned if a group of Romanian men moved in next door. December 2014: Farage blamed & # 39; open-door immigration & # 39; because of the traffic that delayed him for a speaking event in Wales. Elections 2015: He criticized people coming to the UK for HIV treatment. 2016 Referendum: Farage unveiled the now famous Breaking Point sign saying they showed immigrants arriving in the UK. August 2019: He claimed that Meghan Markle had reduced Prince Harry's popularity. Farage said: "And then he met Meghan Markle, and (her popularity) fell off a cliff." 2019 Election: A passerby drenched Farage in a smoothie during a campaign event in Newcastle. June 2020: Compared BLM protesters to the Taliban.

Global media, whose stable station stations include LBC, Capital, Heart and Radio X, has been a vocal advocate for the BLM movement.

On Monday, he kept a minute's silence in memory of George Floyd.

Before the break, Global told Twitter followers: 'We need to improve and commit to making a sustained effort to evolve for the better.

In the meantime, this afternoon we will take a moment to remember with respect and dignity George Floyd and all who have suffered and are suffering.

"We will also reflect on our commitments for the future."

According to CampaignLive, 13 percent of Global's staff are from minorities.

Yesterday, Farage denied claims that he resigned after a furious dispute with the bosses after being informed that his contract would not be renewed. LBC insists that their contract was coming to an end soon.

LBC played down the game and insisted that Mr. Farage's current contract was ending, but his own producer Christian Mitchell suggested he had gone blind, tweeting: "Hearing this on social media …"

The station said: & # 39; Nigel Farage's contract with LBC expires very soon and, after discussions with him, Nigel withdraws from LBC with immediate effect.

"We thank Nigel for the tremendous contribution he has made to LBC and we wish him the best."

Yesterday on the airwaves, an hour earlier to fill the time gap left by Mr. Farage, Iain Dale said: "I know Nigel would like to convey his thanks to all of his listeners."

Farage, 56, has hosted his own show from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, as well as a mid-morning show on Sundays since 2017.

LBC bosses would not have lightly disconnected, as the show is believed to be very popular and a money order for Global Media.

During his tenure as a presenter, he has accumulated interviews with some Premier League guests, including President Donald Trump.

The hardline euroskeptic, who was photographed yesterday with his new puppy Baxter in Kent, has been a vocal critic of removing controversial statues after the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

On Tuesday, during a heated debate over Good Morning Britain, he scolded those who downed the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.

Justifying their outrage, he said: & # 39; Because they did it like a violent mafia making their own decisions and what they thought was right and wrong.

"The point here is that you start to discover the story that you don't really know where you're going to end up.

He added: “ The Taliban love to fly and destroy historical monuments from a different time than they disapprove of.

"What we saw over the weekend was the most terrible example of the mafia government."

In the debate, Farage came face to face with historian professor Kate Williams and Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, who this afternoon applauded her departure from LBC.

While the Eurosceptic think tank Bruges Group said it was "a real shame,quot; that Farage has stepped down from his role on LBC, new European columnist Tim Walker likened Farage's departure to a "statue,quot; that was taken down.

In the debate, Farage came face to face with professor historian Kate Williams and Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, who yesterday applauded her departure from LBC.

Professor Williams tweeted: & # 39; On Tuesday, Nigel Farage made the embarrassing comparison of Black Lives Matter with the Taliban at GMB.

& # 39; Horrible spread of racial hatred and hate speech. Now, he's 'giving up' LBC – immediate effect.

This is way overdue. Racial hatred must be off the airwaves … now!

Dr. Mos-Shogbamimu sarcastically wrote: & # 39; Nigel Farage is out of LBC? It couldn't have happened to a kinder person. We don't appreciate anything.

Commenting on the news, interim leader of the Liberal Democrats, Rep. Ed Davey bluntly said, "Good."

Last year, Farage told the European Parliament that he made £ 27,000 a month through his media company, dwarfing the salary he earned as a MEP.

GLOBAL SILENCE IN FARM CHANCES On Monday, Global Radio stations, which include LBC, Radio X, Capital and Heart, kept a minute's silence in memory of George Floyd. Before the break, Global told Twitter followers: 'We need to improve and commit to making a sustained effort to evolve for the better. In the meantime, this afternoon we will take a moment to remember with respect and dignity George Floyd and all who have suffered and are suffering. "We will also reflect on our commitments for the future." Three days later, Nigel Farage left the station, comparing Black Lives Matter activists to the Taliban. According to CampaignLive, 13% of Global's staff are from minorities.

He uses Thorn In The Side Ltd to collect his earnings, which come from his LBC show, as well as regular appearances as a presenter on the American television channel Fox News.

Accounts for the year through May 2018 show that its assets exceeded £ 548,000, significantly more than the £ 157,000 of the previous year.

He also added that he received "nothing,quot; for his role as leader of the Brexit Party, which he created in 2018 to pressure the government to formally withdraw from the European Union.

For decades, Farage was a marginal figure in British politics and hit the Euroscepticsm drum through Ukip's vehicle.

But his firebrand rhetoric and forceful debate tactics garnered him a larger following, leading Ukip to victory in the 2014 European elections.

Although rejected by the official Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum, Farage toured the country as part of the unofficial Grassroots Out movement.

He resigned as Ukip leader after the Brexit vote and flew to the United States to support Donald Trump's bid for the White House.

He founded the Brexit Party in 2019, where he achieved a landslide victory in the European elections, before failing in the December general election.