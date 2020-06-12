Home Entertainment Nicki Minaj talks about Usher and Lisa Raye in the new collaboration...

Nicki Minaj talks about Usher and Lisa Raye in the new collaboration & # 39; Trollz & # 39; with Tekashi 6ix9ine

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
14

At midnight, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine released his new music video for "Trollz,quot; with rapper Nicki Minaj, who takes the opportunity to hit R,amp;B singer Usher, who recently called her a "product,quot; of Lil Kim.

"Someone introduced this nigger into a clinic / My flow is still sick, I'm not talking about a pandemic / I write my own lyrics, many of these bitch traps / They study Nicki's style, now they all want to imitate,quot; she raps on the track , alluding to Usher's herpes drama.

RELATED ARTICLES

©