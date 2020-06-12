Nicki Minaj talks about Usher and Lisa Raye in the new collaboration & # 39; Trollz & # 39; with Tekashi 6ix9ine

At midnight, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine released his new music video for "Trollz,quot; with rapper Nicki Minaj, who takes the opportunity to hit R,amp;B singer Usher, who recently called her a "product,quot; of Lil Kim.

"Someone introduced this nigger into a clinic / My flow is still sick, I'm not talking about a pandemic / I write my own lyrics, many of these bitch traps / They study Nicki's style, now they all want to imitate,quot; she raps on the track , alluding to Usher's herpes drama.

Nicki also criticizes Lisa Raye, who agreed with Usher's comments:

"Dollar, dollar bill, come get her / Even your man knows Nickis does it better / I know you don't like me, you want to fight me / Always on my page, never touch twice like I do."

Dollar Bill was the name of the owner of the strip club character Diamond worked for, Diamond, in the movie Player's Club.

On the track, 6ix9ine tells rappers to keep his name out of their mouths, and accuses them of using his name to influence.

While the Barbzes are grappling with the new offer, much of Twitter thinks the reunion is "problematic,quot; and criticizes the rapper for associating with the confirmed snitch.

These are some of the reactions to the video below.