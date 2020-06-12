Nicki Minaj defends Snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine: Everyone wants to rap one minute and the streets the next!

Nicki Minaj got on Instagram Live with Tekashi 6ix9ine and defended working with the government snitch, saying that many rappers who complain that he's a snitch don't even refer to life on the street.

"Street niggas have every right to feel what they want to feel about snitchin 'because they live that life. I feel like rappers should play it easy because everyone mixes and integrates with everyone and if an executive rat Senior calls one of you unsigned rappers right now to sign all of you, all sign, "he said.

But it seems that her husband, Kenneth "Zoo,quot; Petty, could not have been too supportive of his decision to collaborate with a known snitch.

"My husband doesn't screw with the snitch culture. My husband says, 'You know, I can't screw with that' and I respect him because he's lived a different life," she continued. "You want to rap one minute and the streets the next minute. You want to talk about people who don't write raps one minute, and then make songs with people who don't write raps the next minute. But if someone talks about the integrity of hip hop is a problem, but you can all talk about the integrity of these streets and not steal. We are not on the block. None of you are on the block! "

She is right?