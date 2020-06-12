Nicki Minaj defends Snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine: Everyone wants to rap one minute and the streets the next!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Nicki Minaj got on Instagram Live with Tekashi 6ix9ine and defended working with the government snitch, saying that many rappers who complain that he's a snitch don't even refer to life on the street.

"Street niggas have every right to feel what they want to feel about snitchin 'because they live that life. I feel like rappers should play it easy because everyone mixes and integrates with everyone and if an executive rat Senior calls one of you unsigned rappers right now to sign all of you, all sign, "he said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR