Nicki Minaj defends 6ix9ine while Troll Meek Mill on 'rat' accusations

During the live session, Tekashi also shades Nicki's former Meek for calling him a "rat" for mocking his former gang member Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, telling him that he is no one without Nicki.

Nicki Minaj jumped to an Instagram Live with his collaborator "Trollz" 6ix9ine (Tekashi69) on Thursday June 11, shortly after they released their new song. While some fans were enthusiastic about the new song, others criticized Nicki for working with Tekashi after his scandal.

During the live broadcast session, the Trinidadian star revealed that not once, including rappers, had the right to call his collaborator. "Street kids have every right to feel how they want to feel by snorting because they live that life," said Nicki Minaj. "I feel like rappers should play it easy because everyone mixes and integrates with everyone and if a high-ranking executive rat called one of you unsigned rappers right now to sign, everyone signs."

"We are not going to … if a rat executive calls them all to sign, they all sign. So let's be clear when we talk about rappers versus strays. They are rappers who put up arms that are never to break a day in their lives in music all the time, so we're not talking about rappers, "added hitmaker" Anaconda. " "I feel like street niggers have a right to feel how they want to suck because they're on the field and you know, I'm not on the block with 6ix9ine."

On her husband's reaction to her collaboration with rapper "FEFE," Nicki explained, "My husband doesn't screw with the snitch culture. My husband is like, 'You know, I can't screw with that. & # 39; And I respect him because he has lived a different life. Everyone wants to rap one minute and streets the next minute. " She added: "Everyone wants to talk about people who don't write raps one minute, and then make songs with people who don't write raps the next minute. But if someone talks about the integrity of hip hop it's a problem, but" Everyone can talk about the integrity of these streets and do not bribe. We are not on the block. None of you are on the block! "

During the live session, Tekashi also shadowed Nicki's ex meek mill for calling him a "rat" for stealing from his former gang member Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. "Meek Mill, you can't choose who you want to call rats … Since Nicki left you, you are nobody … Listen, Nicki took you on tour … You were her opener," 6ix9ine ranted "" Nicki made you, nigga No b *** h I wanted to fuck you, n *** a. Did you forget who you were?

"Listen. I forgot what Duck said. What did Drake say? Some things like that are your tour or your girl's. That was never your tour, buddy. Listen, Nicki Minaj put you up. And now you're rolling with rats, but you know what? Nobody knows. Nobody knows. No one is going to be like … You're with a rat every day. You're with a rat Reforming your prison. His bail reform is with a rat. & # 39; Oh no, she wasn't stray & # 39 ;. I was selling kilos of cocaine. Don't you want nobody to know?