NFL Pledges $ 250 Million To Fight Systemic Racism

The NFL has pledged $ 250 million to combat systemic racism after protests nationwide in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reform, and economic and educational advancement," the NFL said in a statement.

"In addition to financial commitment, we will continue to leverage the NFL Network and all of our media assets to place a greater emphasis on raising awareness and promoting education on social justice issues for our fans and helping to foster unity," continued the release.

The league has completely changed its stance since former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt to protest police brutality and social injustice in 2017. He was barred from the league, and no team received him back afterward. from last year's tests.

Some players have already stated that they will kneel when the season returns this September.