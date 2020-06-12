New York Mets select cancer survivor Eric Orze during MLB draft

New Orleans Athletics Communications
During the MLB Draft, the New York Mets chose a true star.
On Thursday night, a good story began to emerge from the annual baseball event.
According to ESPN, the New York Mets selected Eric Orze during the fifth round of the draft. And yes he is a pitcher and twice cancer survivor.
"Thank you all for reaching out and celebrating this moment with me. The amount of love I have received is surreal and I would not be here without all the continued support," Eric shared on Instagram. "Beyond being blessed by the opportunity to call myself a New York Met #mlb #mlbdraft #mets."
Eric was a right-handed pitcher for the University of New Orleans. Due to his battle with testicular and skin cancer, he missed part of the 2018 season and all of 2019 to recover. But according to those who saw his story, Eric continued to persevere and demonstrate his baseball skills.
"This is a boy who will not quit. He really will not," said the Mets vice president of international and amateur exploration. Tommy Tanous he said in a video call on ESPN. "Our scouts fell in love with his split finger, to tell you the truth. Throw a heavy, heavy fastball and use that split as your pitch, your strikeout pitch."
Tommy continued: "He racked up tremendous numbers this year, and we felt he was a great value there. To get that kind of arm with that kind of pitch, there was a great way to end the draft. So obviously this is a tall guy. makeup, high-quality boy who has a really talented tone. "
As MLB continues to finalize plans for a tight 2020 season due to the CoronaviruYes, Eric continues to celebrate his latest achievement.
According to the New Orleans attorneyEric was surrounded by family and friends Thursday night when he learned the news that he was being recruited.
"I was trying my best not to cry and stay calm," Eric confessed to the publication. "I can't even begin to tell you how he felt or what he was thinking right now. It's a feeling I don't even know how to express in words. So much excitement and realizing all the hard work and all the people who supported me and all the opportunities. It all came together in that moment. "