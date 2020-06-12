New York Mets select cancer survivor Eric Orze during MLB draft

During the MLB Draft, the New York Mets chose a true star.

On Thursday night, a good story began to emerge from the annual baseball event.

According to ESPN, the New York Mets selected Eric Orze during the fifth round of the draft. And yes he is a pitcher and twice cancer survivor.

"Thank you all for reaching out and celebrating this moment with me. The amount of love I have received is surreal and I would not be here without all the continued support," Eric shared on Instagram. "Beyond being blessed by the opportunity to call myself a New York Met #mlb #mlbdraft #mets."

Eric was a right-handed pitcher for the University of New Orleans. Due to his battle with testicular and skin cancer, he missed part of the 2018 season and all of 2019 to recover. But according to those who saw his story, Eric continued to persevere and demonstrate his baseball skills.