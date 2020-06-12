New York Governor signs police liability legislation

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has today enacted a comprehensive package of police accountability measures that received new backing following protests by The murder of George Floyd , including one that allows for the release of long-held disciplinary records from officers.

The measures were approved earlier this week by the state-led Legislature.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has today enacted a comprehensive package of police accountability measures. (AP)

Some of the bills had been proposed in previous years and failed to win approval, but lawmakers moved with new urgency in the wake of massive nationwide protests about Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

"Police reform is long overdue and the Floyd murder is just the latest murder," said Democratic Governor Cuomo.

At the signing ceremony were joined by Reverend Al Sharpton, Valerie Bell, the mother of Sean Bell, who was killed by an officer in 2006, and Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who was killed by police in New York. York in 2014.

"A long time came, but it came," Carr said.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins ​​thanks Mrs. Carr and Mrs. Bell "for being brave and strong."

"We are in a moment of reckoning. There is no doubt about it," he said.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, Valerie Bell, the mother of Sean Bell, who was killed by an officer in 2006, and Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who was killed by police in New York, joined Governor Cuomo in the signing ceremony. York in 2014. (AP)

Laws prohibit police bottlenecks They make it easier to sue people who call the police for others without good reason, and they establish a special prosecutor's office to investigate the deaths of people during and after encounters with police officers.

"These bills mean a substantial change, so we will not be sitting here reviewing this after the next funeral and after the next situation," said the Rev. Sharpton.

Some invoices, including body camera legislation He won the support of Republicans, who opposed legislation that repealed a state law that long blocked the publication of police disciplinary records over concerns about officers' privacy.

The removal of the law, known as Section 50-a, would make complaints against officers, as well as transcripts and final provisions of disciplinary proceedings, public for the first time in decades.

Sergeant spokesman for the New York Police Department. Jessica McRorie said the department "will review the final version of the legislation and use it in a way that ensures greater transparency and fairness."

The state's approximately 500 police departments will have to come up with plans to tackle everything from the use of force to implicit bias awareness training for next April under an executive order that Governor Cuomo said he will issue today.

The governor said New York is the first to develop such a plan and warned that police departments that do not do so will not receive state aid.

Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Charitable Association, the city's largest police union, said in a press release that Governor Cuomo and legislative leaders "don't have to celebrate today."

Lynch said police officers spend their days dealing with the "failures,quot; of elected officials.

"Now, we can't even do that," he said.

"We will be permanently frozen, stripped of all resources and unable to do the job."

Governor Cuomo has 10 days to act on other bills passed by lawmakers this week, including legislation that prohibits police from using racial profiling and another bill that ensures people arrested or in police custody receive need care. medical and mental health.

Lawmakers also passed a bill to require New York to collect and report on the race and other demographic details of the accused.