New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signs police reform legislation – Up News Info

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a police reform law on Friday, considered one of the most aggressive proposals since the national uproar over the police murder of George Floyd. The legislative package prohibits the use of strangleholds by the police, requires all state police officers to use body cameras, and allows the disciplinary records of police, fire, and correctional officers to be released without their written consent.

Another part of the legislation package prohibits bogus 911 calls based on race, a move taken after the highly publicized incident in which a white woman called 911 after a black man, who was birding, asked her to leash your dog.

The choke law is named after Eric Garner, the Staten Island black man who died in 2014 while being detained by a police officer. The restraining tactic had already been banned by New York police, but current law makes stranglings punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, was present at today's signing, along with MSNBC Reverend Al Sharpton and Valerie Bell, mother of Sean Bell, a black man from New York City shot dead in 2006 by dressed police officers. civilian.

The legislative package was strongly opposed by various law enforcement unions, but Cuomo said today that "tyour police reform is long overdue and the murder of Mr. Floyd is only the most recent murder. It's not just about the murder of Mr. Floyd, it's about being here before, many, many times before. "