New momentum to open picturesque Palo Alto Hills Park to non-residents – Up News Info San Francisco

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – It's a discussion that has come and gone many times over the years, but the current social justice movement could be the final push needed to make a Bay Area park open to general public.

It's a beautiful piece of land, and the 1965 dedication plaque tells the story: Foothills Park in Palo Alto was purchased by, and exclusively for, Palo Alto residents.

"I'm not a Palo Alto resident," Leena Srivastava laughed in the park on Thursday.

Fortunately for her, law enforcement is pretty lax on weekdays, but now there's another push to completely eliminate the "residents only,quot; rule.

"I think now is the time for the city council to step up," says retired judge LaDoris Cordell. "Limiting access to that park was wrong, it should never have happened, and now more people are getting it."

Judge Cordell is the middle name in a growing petition to open the park to everyone. He describes the matter as a matter of equity, as politics has long been criticized as exclusive.

"People of color who come from East Palo Alto or Menlo Park," explains Cordell. “Brown people who come from San José. There is a feeling that "we don't want them to enter our wonderful park."

"I definitely agree," says Srivastava. "I think the parks are maintained by their respective cities and I think it is a kind of exclusion that one part is limited only to residents of that city."

Efforts have been made to open the park over the years, and the council debated it as recently as last year. The petitioners say that this time is different and that the momentum is on their side.

"So it is time, if we want to say it, to change things and this is a turning point," Cordell said of the park's opening. “That is something that can be easily done. All it takes is a vote of the majority of city council members to say "Let's open the park."