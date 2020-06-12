Multiple new cases of COVID-19 reported at construction sites in Santa Clara County – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County health authorities have identified multiple new cases of COVID-19 among construction workers in the county, prompting several sites to close operations.

The county health department said cases identified this week among construction workers include those at four construction sites in the county, with the largest outbreak at a site in Mountain View where 10 cases were confirmed and more than 30 possible exposures.

The construction company that operates the site proactively notified the health department once the first case was discovered and voluntarily closed it at the county's request until further notice.

According to the current health order for Santa Clara County, construction activities are allowed as of May 4, but with strict industry-specific safety and social distancing protocols.

"These cases emphasize the fact that we are still in the midst of a pandemic," Dr. Sara Cody, County Health Officer, said in a prepared statement. “With the reopening of additional sectors, it is vital that everyone carefully follow social distancing protocols to ensure that workers are safe. This includes keeping physical distance and covering your face. "

Three other construction sites, two in San José and one in Milpitas, each reported between three and five cases and were also closed at the request of the county health department. Nine other construction sites in the county have had at least one confirmed case, and health officials are working with the operators of those sites to determine if there are more infections.

The health department said it was working with the construction trade and labor organizations to educate them on current protocols and to ensure that information on coronavirus prevention practices is disseminated to workers.