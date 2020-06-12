Mother discovers she was one of the first Britons to contract coronavirus after suffering a mysterious rash

A mother who suffered mysterious eruptions for months and thought she would die discovered that she was one of the people in Britain who hired Covid-19.

Sarah Churchill, 36, suffered incredibly painful rashes on her hands and feet in February, when only 15 people had tested positive for coronavirus.

Sarah and her doctors were going to die of blood cancer or HIV and she was afraid to leave her nine-year-old son, Noah, alone.

More than three months later, Sarah was told that she had contracted Covid-19 at the same time that the eruptions began to occur.

At first, doctors thought he might have blood cancer or even HIV, and were stumped when medical tests showed no ailments.

Now Sarah wants to warn other Britons who have had rashes that they may have also unwittingly contracted the virus.

She said, 'It was pretty scary to be told that I could have HIV or blood cancer.

& # 39; I really thought I was going to die. It has been an emotional roller coaster. The silver lining is that I don't have a life-threatening condition like blood cancer or hepatitis.

& # 39; But I still don't know what damage has been done to my body. People could be positive for Covid-19, without other symptoms, and have no idea.

"They could be spreading the virus, not knowing they have it."

Sarah, from Bournemouth, Dorset first became ill in late February, weeks before Britain was locked up, and only around a dozen cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed.

Sarah thought she was going to die and was afraid to leave her nine-year-old son Noah alone.

She says she has night sweats, a pounding heartbeat, and severe shortness of breath. His GP attributed it to the flu and "didn't think of anything else."

However, a week later, horrible red marks appeared on his hands, feet, and nose. His doctor was & # 39; stunned & # 39; and said he thought she was immunosuppressed.

He thought Sarah might even have blood cancer or even get HIV.

"I thought I was going to die," said Sarah in surprise.

"It was so unusual that I thought that was it, my luck ran out, I'm going to die of blood cancer."

"My father died of cancer, and now it brought me all the excitement."

The mother of one had numerous blood tests, but the doctor was amazed when the results returned to normal.

This was on March 10, and over time Sarah's rashes became more painful. Often she couldn't stand on the balls of her feet or open bottles of drinks.

"It looked like he had the plague," he said.

It's an incredibly painful condition, it's not pleasant at all. It didn't even help me to rest my hands or feet, it just got worse over time & # 39; & # 39 ;.

They did more blood tests and consultations, and finally, in early June, a dermatology specialist told Sarah that she had had Covid-19.

He said the injuries were consistent with the symptoms experienced by some people who had the killer virus, and his blood test was the same.

"At least my symptoms finally made sense," said Sarah.

& # 39; Until then I only had questions & # 39 ;.

Now Sarah wants to warn others with similar eruptions that they may have Covid-19.

"It never occurred to me that I might have had a coronavirus," he said.

"It is fascinating and horrible how many different symptoms there are. I never thought I had Covid-19 at all.

"They haven't made it an official symptom, so there may be people with the coronavirus who have no idea."

Sarah has received antibiotic treatment, but doctors say they are not sure when the rashes will go away.