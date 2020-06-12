More than 40% of black-owned businesses have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) Even as the economy continues to slowly reopen, John Cleveland said his Post and Beach restaurant in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood is struggling to stay afloat.

"It has been difficult to keep up with the drop in sales, the changing environment, without dining," he said.

Cleveland said he had to lower his prices just to stay alive, and that he is not the only one fighting.

According to a new University of California study, more than 40% of black-owned businesses in the country have closed since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Georgette Powell took over Mel's fish shack in his father's Crenshaw district. She said black business owners have historically had no access to bank loans, even during good economic times, but she hopes that will change.

"I'm glad that now we can sit down and talk and that people are willing to look at it again and do something about it," he said.

But along with access to bank loans, black-owned businesses have also received much more attention in recent weeks.

"With more diverse economic options, we support and uplift those communities and make sure that they receive support and that this makes our economy in a better place," said Olivia Dutcher.

Dutcher, an economics student at Berkeley, drove from Laurel Canyon to pick up dinner at Post and Beam. She said she wanted to be aware of where she spends her money.

But for John Cleveland, overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic is not just about economic survival. Her son Miles was born prematurely with chronic lung disease, so he hasn't rushed to open his dining room, despite the county saying he can.

"And I think of my son," he said. “I think of my cooks, they have children. Neither of us can really afford to get sick, so we're trying to do it the right way. "

In Los Angeles, some companies have been able to stay afloat by participating in senior meal programs where the city pays to deliver food to the elderly.