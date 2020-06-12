Monica rumored to date NBA legend Allen Iverson after Shannon Brown split

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Angel of Mine & # 39; fuels speculation of the romantic relationship with the former Philadelphia 76ers star after posting his photos with his family in a birthday tribute to him.

Monica you can have a new man in your life after your divorce from your ex-husband Shannon Brown. The R&B singer is believed to have moved in with another former professional basketball player, Allen Iverson.

Rumors of Monica and Allen's romantic relationship have been going on for weeks and the 39-year-old singer / actress has added fuel to speculation with her birthday tribute to him. To celebrate his 45th birthday on Sunday, June 7, he recently posted photos of the NBA legend, showing him hanging out with his family, including his children.

Calling Allen "brother," he wrote in the title of a photo that shows her resting her face on his shoulder, "Happy birthday to the living legend our brother @ theofficialai3!" She continued to rave about him, "You are an unwavering inspiration to us all! When you face adversity, you get up! When people didn't believe, you made them believe! When they had questions, you gave them THE ANSWER … # IfYouKnowYouKnow #HappyBirthdayAI ".

She continued her birthday by screaming in another post, writing, "Even better times the next time we can all bond! Normally, we'd be by your side, I was very concerned about Don P's prices at the club while Tez posted Locked and Loaded LOL Until then! We love and respect you @ theofficialai3 … Happy Birthday … #BigHomie "

The hit maker "Before You Walk Out of My Life" also shared old videos of Allen, including a TikTok clip he shot with Monica's daughter Laiyah Shannon, 6. "The joy of memories … My babies love their uncle … Bubba Chuck LoL … Happy birthday @ theofficialai3! @Laiyahbrown had Bubba Chuck Tik Toking for hours LoL #DopeUncle #HappyBirthdayAI", so she captioned The videos.

Monica and Allen have apparently been friends for years, making it unclear when their relationship began to turn romantic. The former "Monica: Still Standing" star was married to former NBA player Shannon Brown from 2010 until their separation in March 2019. Their divorce was finalized in October of the same year.

The exes share a son together, daughter Laiyah. He also has two children, Rocko, 15, and Romelo Montez Hill, 12, from his relationship with rapper and ex-fiancé Rodney "Rocko" Hill. The couple dated from time to time for years until they finally quit smoking in 2010.

As for Allen, he reportedly separated from his wife Tawanna in 2018 after being together for almost 30 years. They have five children together, Tiaura, Allen II, Isaías, Mesías and Sueño.