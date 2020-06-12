MN House approves grants for companies affected by COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On the first day of the special session, the Minnesota House of Representatives approved millions of dollars in small business grants.

These grants, totaling $ 62.5 million, are designed for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This legislation was part of a bipartisan and bicameral package.

"As we begin the process of slowly and safely reopening businesses, it is important that assistance be provided to the little ones of the little ones who were affected by the ongoing pandemic," said Representative Mahoney of St. Paul.

The CARES Law provided the vast majority of the bill: $ 60 million. The other $ 2.5 million comes from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development emergency loan program.

To qualify for the bill, businesses must be owned by a Minnesota resident and have a permanent physical location in the state. They must also demonstrate the financial difficulties they have experienced and should have been required to operate at 50% or less of their capacity as of May 18.

Small businesses can receive grants of up to $ 10,000 each.