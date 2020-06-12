MLB Offers Players 80% of Prorated Wages, 72-Game Season – Up News Info

NEW YORK – Major League Baseball has offered players 80% of their prorated wages and a 72-game schedule starting July 14 in an effort to start the pandemic season, according to details of the proposal obtained by The Associated Press.

Players would get 70% of their salaries prorated during the regular season and the rest for completing the postseason under the MLB plan, given to the union on Friday.

The players' last offer, Tuesday, was for an 89-game regular season with a full prorated payout. The union said it will convene a call for players to discuss its response, but the players have repeatedly said they do not intend to abandon their position to obtain a full prorated payment.

"This represents our final proposal for a 72-game season," deputy commissioner Dan Halem wrote in a letter to chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer that was obtained by the AP. "They should inform us at the end of the day on June 14 if the players want to accept it."

MLB proposed that players be guaranteed about $ 1.27 billion in wages, including projected earned bonuses, to increase the total to $ 1.45 billion if the postseason is completed. The union proposal would guarantee players $ 2.25 billion.

Before the new coronavirus rolled back opening day from March 26, wages had been set at a total of $ 4 billion. Each side includes a $ 50 million postseason pool.

The players have insisted that they receive 100% of their prorated wages, the terms the parties agreed to in March. But MLB told the union that playing in empty stadiums with no entrance fee would cause a loss of $ 640,000 for each additional game played and that teams cannot afford the 100% prorated payout. The union has said it doubts the MLB figures, but has not received enough financial information to make a full assessment.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has threatened to unilaterally call a schedule of approximately 50 games if teams must pay 100% of the prorated wages. That would guarantee just under $ 1.25 billion, close to the new offer without the postseason portion.

Both sides say they would agree to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 16 in 2020 and 2021, but an agreement is needed for that to happen. MLB will receive $ 787 billion from Fox, Turner and ESPN in its current postseason format. The expanded playoffs would create new games to sell, depending on the total agreed format.

Baseball's highest-paid players, Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole, would be guaranteed $ 11.2 million and would have a chance to win $ 12.8 million under the new plan. They would receive $ 19,777,778 under the union plan, below their original wages of $ 36 million this year.

A player with a minimum of $ 563,500 would be guaranteed $ 175,311 under the MLB plan with the possibility of rising to $ 200,356. He would get $ 309,577 under the union's proposal.

Additionally, a $ 50 million postseason player pool on each side's proposal would result in a total stake of approximately $ 250,000 for the World Series winner and $ 170,000 for the loser. Tickets typically fund the postseason group.

MLB has made three proposals, starting with an 82-game schedule on May 26, then narrowing it down to 76 on Monday and now further reducing the season. Cole and Trout would have been guaranteed approximately $ 5.58 million under the MLB's first proposal and around $ 8.72 million in the second with the chance of earning $ 12.19 million if the postseason is completed.

The players started in 114 games on May 31 and fell to 89 on Tuesday.

"We still see no justification for paying players less than a full day for a full day's work," Meyer wrote to Halem Tuesday in a letter obtained by the AP. "His refusal to play any game in October remains unreasonable and unsupported. You can play more baseball games than that and you owe it to your players and fans for doing it. Among other things, concerns about a second wave in October and November are apparently not going to prevent other leagues from playing during those months. "

While the parties agreed to prorate the payment in March, they also said they would enter into "good faith,quot; negotiations about playing in empty stadiums. Halem, in his letter on Friday, reminded Meyer that prior to the deal, Manfred had been prepared to exercise the provision that allowed him to suspend the Uniform Player Contracts after a national emergency declaration.

"The association's rhetoric that players,quot; remain opposed to any other pay cut "is quite misleading because players were never entitled to a payment in the first place … when games were not played as a result of the national emergency ongoing, "wrote Halem.

The players want to extend the regular season beyond its scheduled end on September 27 and delay the World Series until November.

"At least 12 states have experienced an increasing rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past week, including some states where our clubs are located," Halem wrote. "We must disagree with his position that it is in the interest of the safety and health of players to get into as many games as possible through double-head programming and complete the postseason in mid-November, a time when the Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment now predicts worsening COVID-19 trends. "

MLB said it remains willing to suspend the loss of amateur draft picks for teams signing qualified free agents this offseason. The union said this week that it was not interested in that.

Both sides have expressed interest in using joint funds to help minor league players, who are unlikely to have a season, and social justice initiatives.