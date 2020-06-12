Mira Rajput calls Shahid Kapoor pasta the best she has ever tasted

The blockade has given B-town couples the incentive to spend quality time together. While the fun jokes on social media from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have kept us entertained, Deepika Padukone "crushing,quot; Ranveer Singh's face for a kiss won our hearts. And now, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are sharing their cooking secrets on social media.

Yesterday, Mira turned to her social media to share a click of homemade pasta prepared by Shahid Kapoor. Mrs. Kapoor had a very good compliment for the plate. She captioned the click, "Husband cooks for the first time in 5 years and this is the best pasta I've ever eaten!" #nobias ".

Well he is a great actor and dancer, beloved husband and father and now he can cook well too. It seems that Shahid Kapoor is the complete man of the Renaissance.