Minnesota's first posthumous pardon may be awarded to a convicted black man in a centennial Duluth case – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Next Monday will mark 100 years since Duluth's lynchings, a dark stain in Minnesota history.

On Friday, the Minnesota Board of Pardons is set to make history: It could grant the state's first posthumous pardon.

The board is reviewing the Max Mason case since 1920. He was one of several black men accused of raping a white woman in Duluth.

Three men were lynched as a result. Mason was the only one convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

However, the doctor who examined his accuser never found any evidence of rape.

Mason was released from prison five years later on the condition that he never return to Minnesota.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is on the Board of Pardons. He wrote on Twitter Thursday that "delayed justice is justice denied." But 100 years later, justice can still be done. ”

Governor Tim Walz also participates in the virtual meeting on Friday. Starts at 9 a.m. and will be broadcast live on the Facebook page of the Department of Corrections.