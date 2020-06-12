Minnesota's first posthumous pardon granted to black man Max Mason convicted in a centennial Duluth case – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info ​​/ AP) – Next Monday will be 100 years since the lynchings of Duluth, a dark stain in Minnesota's past.

And on Friday morning, the Minnesota Board of Pardons made history: He granted the state's first posthumous pardon to Max Mason.

Mason was one of several black men accused of raping a white woman in Duluth in the 1920s. As a result, three other men were lynched, Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson, and Isaac McGhie. An estimated 10,000 people, which is about 20% of Duluth's population in 1920, attended the horrible event.

The doctor who examined the accuser never found any evidence of rape.

Mason was the only one convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He was released from prison five years later on the condition that he never return to Minnesota.

The board voted 3-0 to forgive Max Mason, one of several accused traveling circus workers in the case. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, a board member, called it "100 years behind schedule,quot; and said Minnesota too long believed that lynchings "occurred (only) in the southern states."

"There is a direct line between what happened to Max Mason … with what happened to George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis," Walz said, referring to Floyd's death on May 25 that has become a point high in a national movement against police brutality and racism.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is on the Pardons Board, also reacted to the pardon on Friday.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. One hundred years late, justice has been served, ”said Ellison. “Duluth's lynchings are a dark stain on our history. A century later, the past few weeks have shown us that in Minnesota we still need a better quality of justice. This forgiveness for Max Mason is yet another step behind him. ”

The pardon request, written by attorney Jerry Blackwell, was approved in December for the pardon board to hear again during its spring meeting. Board members quickly established their legal authority to grant forgiveness before taking the vote.

In 2003, the city of Duluth apologized for the lynching and dedicated a monument honoring men at the lynching site.

