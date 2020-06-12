Minnesota professional athletes use their voices and platforms to tackle racism in sports – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota professional athletes are using their voices and platforms to lead the way to change.

After experiencing and witnessing the aftermath of George Floyd's death, they are making significant progress.

Four athletes: Anthony Harris of the Minnesota Vikings, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, Jacori Hayes of the Minnesota United and Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild, spoke Thursday at a panel discussion with Norman Seawright III of Up News Info about racism in sports, equity racial and why they are optimistic for the future.

In the previous video, the four of them discussed their experiences with racism and why this generation is in a much better position to make real change.

Anthony Harris and the Minnesota Vikings Social Justice Committee are working with All Square to help people overcome felonies and misdemeanors, help with housing, employment, and professional development.

Matt Dumba of Minnesota Wild will partner with Lake Street City Council to help with the recovery effort to restore small businesses damaged in the recent riots.

Jacori Hayes of the Minnesota United Football Club is passionate about working with the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership to help build career equity and foster excellence in the classroom.