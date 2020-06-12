Minnesota coronavirus: latest COVID-19 headlines from June 12, 2020 – Up News Info

Coronavirus: latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our new application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Thursday, the stock market plummeted as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in various states and there is greater uncertainty about the future of the country's economy. Meanwhile, another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, even as businesses begin to reopen across the country.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.