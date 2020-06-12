Minneapolis City Council votes unanimously to explore a new model of public safety – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously today to begin the process of finding a new security model in the city after the death of George Floyd and subsequent civic unrest.

The council resolution requires community participation and research over the course of a year. They say that would include community discussion, healing and reconciliation.

"The City Council will begin a one-year process of community participation, research and structural change to create a new transformative model to cultivate safety in our city," the resolution reads.

The plan follows a call for change across the city and the world.

"People have marched all over the world. Throughout the city of Minneapolis. And what they tell us is that they want a change. Not "fix it,quot;. Do not "reform,quot;. But change. So we must take these voices seriously, "said council vice president Andrea Jenkins." We have to worry about unity, the safety of the city of Minneapolis. This is our time, this is our time. So, in the words of my cup of coffee, let's make it happen. ”

The resolution quotes activist Angela Davis: “In a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist. We must be anti-racist. "

Most city council members have already said they are in favor of underfinancing the Minneapolis Police Department.

Additionally, a group of city council members will propose that voters remove the Minneapolis Police Department from city statutes this fall and replace it. This will be presented at the next meeting. If approved, it could end on the ballot this fall.