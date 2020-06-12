Insomniac games announced Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5 on Thursday.

It was unclear if Miles Morales was a full game or an expansion pack or what, but the confusion only increased in the hours after the Future of Gaming event.

Insomniac finally clarified that Miles Morales is an independent game on Friday.

One of the first and most exciting trailers to debut at Sony's PS5 Future of Gaming event on Thursday was for what appeared to be an entirely new game set in the same universe as the 2018 one. Marvel's Spider-Man.

Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales It was established to be Insomniac Games' first PS5 title, and one of the first exclusive next-gen periods, with a 2020 holiday release window. But details were sparse. Was this a complete sequel to the 2018 game? Was it a spin-off? We had no idea, but in an interview with The Telegraph released after the event, Sony executive Simon Rutter referred to Miles Morales as "an expansion and upgrade from the previous game,quot;. The Telegraph then called Miles Morales "An expansion bolted to an upgraded version of the original title,quot;.

At this point, our best guess was that Miles Morales would be DLC for Marvel's Spider-Man, something like The city that never sleeps, but for a remastered version of the game that would be available on PS5 later this year. But it turns out that this is also wrong. How bad exactly? We are not quite sure.

Understandably, fans of Spider-Man (the game and the character) were confused when reports of Miles Morales as an expansion began to circulate. While Sony did not specify which way Miles Morales would take during the presentation, the expectation was that it would at least be a standalone title.

In the meantime, Bloomberg To the confusion with the news from a source close to development who stated that Miles Morales "It was not an expansion or improvement, but a new video game." The source compared it to Uncharted: The Lost Legacywhich was a standalone game that wasn't as long as a mainline Unexplored game.

Just as anger on social media started to mount, Insomniac Games launched with a tweet to clarify everything:

Finally, here is a synopsis of the game that says so little in so many words that it is truly impressive:

The latest adventure in the Spider-Man universe will build and expand Marvel's Spider-Man through a whole new story. Players will experience Miles Morales' rise as he masters new powers to become his own Spider-Man. With PS5's ultra-fast SSD, gamers can travel almost instantly through Marvel's New York City, or feel the strain of each and every one of Miles's punches, punches, gunshots, and poison explosions with haptic feedback from the controller. DualSense wireless. Highly detailed character models and enhanced images throughout the game intensify Miles Morales' story as he faces great new challenges as he learns to be his own Spider-Man.

The reason this whole saga has been so hysterical is that Sony could have let it rest at any time and chose not to. There may be a very good reason for this. Perhaps Sony is still unsure what form this game will take, or whether it will come bundled with a remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man for PS5 Whatever the case, after a night of joyous celebration, Sony found a way to temporarily kill off all of its momentum. Quite an achievement.