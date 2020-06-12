Michigan resumes 140,000 unemployment payments after fraud concerns – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The state of Michigan said Friday that it resumed unemployment benefits for 140,000 of 340,000 accounts that were frozen amid an investigation of potentially fraudulent claims filed by imposters.

Payments are made "within a few days,quot; of account validation, according to the announcement that came a week after the state said payments had stopped at 340,000. Criminals are using false or previously stolen personal information from data breaches at Equifax and others to apply.

"It is extremely annoying that the actions of these scammers have delayed payments to our working families," said Steve Gray, director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency, in a statement. "As we continue to work with our state and federal partners to stop this illegal activity, our focus remains on doing everything we can to quickly validate authentic claims and provide our workers with the emergency financial assistance they need."

The agency said people have made more than 50,000 reports of unemployment fraud and identity theft on their behalf since March 15. More than 40,000 reports have arrived since May 1.

