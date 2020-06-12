Michael Wilbon on Boston racism: "The conversation has been going on forever,quot;

ESPN's Michael Wilbon said Thursday that Boston needs to acknowledge the racism taking place in the city, and applauded the Red Sox for doing so in a statement the team issued on Wednesday.

"I don't know which one surprised me the most: NASCAR saying we're getting rid of the Confederate flag or an admission in Boston," Wilbon said in "Sorry for the Interruption," a program he co-organizes with Tony Kornheiser.

Although surprised by the team's statement, Wilbon was glad to see the Red Sox "owners,quot; of the racist incidents that occurred in Fenway Park. Expect the rest of the city to do the same.

"I grew up in the most segregated city in the United States, at the time, Chicago, Illinois," said Wilbon. "We know what it is and we know what it is not, and we had to own it. Too often in Boston, no one owned it. That's what the Red Sox did. That's the first, or almost the first, in terms of ownership. systematic. "

The Red Sox released a statement via social media Wednesday night, after retired outfielder Torii Hunter spoke about the treatment he received as a visiting player in Boston. Hunter, whose MLB career spanned nearly two decades, said he had been called the N word "100 times,quot; in Boston, so he included a Red Sox non-trade clause in every MLB contract he signed. .

Former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones also spoke in May 2017, when he said he was called the N-word and had peanuts thrown at him during a game at Fenway Park. Jones said the incident was not the first for him in Boston.

The Red Sox said there were seven reported incidents involving racial slurs at Fenway Park last year. The first sentence of the statement said, "This is real."

Wilbon agreed with Hunter that the problem is not with the organization of the Red Sox, but with the city as a whole. He recalled a time when he "feared for his life,quot; as he walked through South Boston with fellow sports journalist David DuPree.

"This has to do with Boston," said Wilbon. "The only times they called me the N-word on my face in public was at Boston Garden."

He also explained why he no longer appears on the local WEEI radio station.

"There are way too many times they catch me with something, and I end up yelling at the hosts, and they are not the owners," Wilbon said. "They, the fans, the residents, New England, are not the owners."

Athletes and sports personalities are not the only ones talking about the racism they have encountered in Boston. In March 2017, Saturday Night Live weekend update co-host Michael Che kept his comment that Boston is "the most racist city,quot; he has ever visited.

"Blacks, all of us, or close enough to all of us, have had a conversation about Boston forever," Wilbon said. “One side of the street sees it from one side, and the other side sees it from another. Until there is some kind of meeting, Tony, this would continue about blacks and how we feel, feel, about Boston and the way we were treated in Boston. "

Wilbon called the Red Sox declaration "a big step,quot; in the fight for racial equality.

"You cannot start a revolution if you don't have what you do," he said.