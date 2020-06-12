Michael Seibel takes the seat of Alexis Ohanians and becomes the first black member of the Reddit board of directors

A few days ago we reported on the CEO of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian resigning being a member of the company's board of directors and asking to be replaced by a black candidate.

Well, it looks like your company listened, and they listened fast, because Alexis's replacement is Michael Seibel, CEO of Y Combinator.

Michael is the first member of the Reddit black board in the history of the company.

"I have known Steve and Alexis since 2007 and have been a Reddit user since then," said the new Reddit board member at a declaration Wednesday. "I am excited to help provide advice and guidance as Reddit continues to grow and address the challenges of bringing the community closer together and belonging to a broader audience."

Among other achievements, Michael Seibel is co-founder of Justin TV which became Twitch, and was acquired by Amazon for a total of $ 970 million in 2014, according to CNN.

Alexis, who explained that having a black daughter, who he shares with his wife Serena Williams, plays an important role in his decision to resign, said this about Michael joining the council:

"Delighted to see @mwseibel has joined the @Reddit board. I have had the pleasure of working with him during my time in @ycombinator. He is a strong leader who will make a great addition to the board. ”

Delighted to see @mwseibel has joined the @Reddit board. I have had the pleasure of working with him during my time in @ycombinator. He is a strong leader who will make a great addition to the board. – Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 10, 2020

Catch up on Alexis resigning as a Reddit board member below!

See this post on Instagram TSR Staff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ _____________________________________ Listen !!!! Movements are being made, people are being listened to, and while there is still a LOT to do, some people are making progress individually, in business and in their personal lives. _____________________________________ #AlexisOhanian, co-founder of Reddit, steps down from company board. Alexis turned to social media to announce his resignation, saying he is doing it for himself, his family and his country. _____________________________________ Alexis shares her 2-year-old daughter, #AlexisOlympia, with #SerenaWilliams, and he explains that raising a black daughter plays a big role in his decision. _____________________________________ "I mean that as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks," What did you do? "" Wow! Serena is about to take it to Red Lobster, but I'm rambling. _____________________________________ In addition to quitting the board, Alexis promises $ 1 million to Colin Kaepernick's "Know Your,quot;. Click on the link in our bio to read more. A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on June 5, 2020 at 11:54 a.m. PDT