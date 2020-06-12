Mexican mafia boss killed in stabbing at Corcoran state prison – Up News Info San Francisco

CORCORAN (AP) – A suspected Mexican mafia leader who was once accused by the federal government of directing street gang operations from California's safest prison was killed by two other inmates, officials said Thursday.

Danny Roman, 64, was killed Wednesday at the Substance Abuse Treatment Center and Corcoran State Prison, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Terri Hardy said.

He was pronounced dead of multiple stab wounds to the face and body minutes after authorities said he was assaulted by two fellow inmates, Raúl Alvarado and Edward Cisneros.

Hardy would not say if they are believed to be members of the same or a rival gang.

"If this was not a sanctioned coup by the Mexican mafia, then the retaliation for having beaten one of its members will be significant," said retired prisoner investigator Matthew Buechner. "Therefore, for the safety of all the other inmates, I do not wish to minimize Roman's death, but I hope it has been an internal cleansing or there will be much more bloodshed."

Federal prosecutors in 2012 charged more than two dozen people with an organized crime conspiracy, alleging that they were involved with Roman-controlled South Los Angeles gangs from the Pelican Bay super-maximum state prison. He was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in Los Angles County, 700 miles away.

Roman was not charged, but prosecutors said he was controlling a dozen gangs, including one that extorted vendors at an exchange meeting and another that targeted students at the University of Southern California in drug trafficking, murder, and robbery. .

They alleged that Roman was passing orders to his daughter and son-in-law, who in turn directed gang members.

Investigators said Vianna Roman used coded language to give information to and obtain instructions from her father during visits to the prison in the far northwest of California. He would then pass them on to members of the Harpys street gang, who prosecutors say oversaw the crimes both on his own territory and in the larger area Roman controlled. That included collecting "tax payments,quot; from Latino gangs under his control, prosecutors said.

Her daughter was sentenced in 2015 to 15 years in federal prison, culminating an investigation that federal authorities called "Operation Roman Empire."

Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the United States Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, declined to comment on Roman's death. The Kings County District Attorney's Office also declined to comment.

His alleged assailants, Cisneros, 31, and Alvarado, 47, are being held in isolation during the investigation. Authorities said two sharp weapons were recovered.

Both men are serving life in prison, Cisneros for an attempted first-degree murder in San Bernardino County and Alvarado for a second-degree murder in Los Angeles County.