Metro Bus operator dies of COVID-19 complications 10 days after testing positive – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles Metro bus driver died of complications from COVID-19, which marks the second death among Metro workers, the transit agency announced Friday.

"Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of our close Metro relative," said Phillip Washington, CEO of Metro.

“This is a heartbreaking day for all Metro employees as we continue to confront this serious threat to public health. Our bus operators and front-line employees have and will continue to heroically serve the public by providing essential travel. "

The bus operator, assigned to Metro Division 13 in downtown Los Angeles, last worked in mid-May and tested positive for the virus on June 2.

Metro authorities did not reveal the identity of the driver out of respect for the employee's family and did not provide details on the age of the operator or the underlying health conditions.

As of Friday, there have been 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus among Metro employees, contractors, and vendors, and another death.

On April 13, a hired security guard died according to the agency.

All passengers are required to wear face covers to help prevent the spread of the virus. The agency also emphasized that it continues to work closely with public health officials to monitor the pandemic and implement safety recommendations.

You can find a list of confirmed Metro COVID-19 cases on Metro.net.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)