Melania Trump only moved to the White House AFTER getting a new prenuptial agreement

Melania Trump used her position as first lady to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump, made sure Barron was treated the same way as Trump's older children, and underwent plastic surgery, a new book reveals.

& # 39; The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump & # 39 ;, by Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan, & # 39; draws an unprecedented portrait of the first lady & # 39; based on interviews with more than 100 people in five countries.

On Tuesday, excerpts from the 286-page book appeared in The Washington Post on Friday, confirming the rumor that Melania renegotiated her marriage agreement with Donald Trump before moving to the White House after he won the presidency.

Melania Trump's office criticized the book as & # 39; fiction & # 39 ;.

& # 39; Another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs to the fiction genre & # 39 ;, said Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff to the first lady, in a statement to .com.

Melania did not move to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue until June 2017, six months after President Trump was sworn in. And she used that time to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement.

Jordan's book notes that the incoming first lady wanted Barron to finish her school year in New York, but she also needs time to "cool off,quot; after learning details about Trump's marital infidelities, news she learned from media accounts, which included his adventure with Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal and her comment on 'grab them by the p **** & # 39; in the tape of & # 39; Access Hollywood & # 39 ;.

Trump has denied any cheating. Reports of her adventure with Stormy Daniels appeared in October 2018, and after they appeared, Melania abruptly canceled her plans to join Trump in Davos for their annual conference.

But Trump's victory in the 2016 election meant he needed a first lady by his side and she used her new leverage & # 39; to amend her financial deal with Trump, which Melania referred to as "taking care of Barron."

& # 39; The Art of Your Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump & # 39 ;, by Washington Post Reporter Mary Jordan, will be out Tuesday

"He wanted written evidence that, when it comes to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more like Trump's three oldest children," Jordan writes. Barron Trump was 10 years old when his father was elected President.

While Melania was staying in New York, the first daughter Ivanka Trump tried to take advantage of her absence to take territory in the White House. Ivanka, who would become a consultant in the west wing, suggested changing the name of the Office of the First Lady to the Office of the First Family.

There were reports of tension between the first couple after Trump won the election, when he was alone in the White House while Melania and Barron stayed in New York. It was the first time that Trump lived alone in 10 years.

The couple's few appearances together, before Melania and Barron moved to the White House in June 2017, were marked by viral moments: the blow she struck the president when he took her hand on a trip to Israel in May. 2017 and how she reminded him to lay his hand on her heart during the performance of the National Anthem during the Easter Egg Roll in April 2017.

Her original marriage agreement with Trump was not financially generous, the book notes, but she says Melania used the fact that she had been married to Trump longer than either of his two previous wives, plus her ability to calm Trump, to negotiate. an agreement "more for your taste.

"She is … much more like him than she seems," Jordan writes in his biography, which takes its name from the famous Trump book "The Art of the Deal."

Additionally, it cost taxpayers more than $ 20 million to protect the First Lady and Barron as they spent the first six months of 2017 in New York City, living in a three-story apartment in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. , one of the busiest and most accessible streets in New York.

The New York Police Department estimated it cost between $ 127,000 and $ 146,000 per day "to protect the first lady and her son while they reside in the Trump Tower," according to The New York Times. Melania and Barron lived in New York about 131 days after Trump was sworn in.

The Secret Service requested an additional $ 60 million for its budget, and almost half of that amount, $ 26.8 million, The Washington Post reported, was to protect President Trump's family and their home in the Trump Tower, meaning that a part was to cover Melania and Barron.

Melania took 21 flights between New York City, Florida and Washington on Air Force planes in that time period, at a cost of more than $ 675,000, The Wall Street Journal reported.

This was all before she and Barron moved into the White House in June 2017. On June 11, 2017, she wrote on Twitter: We look forward to the memories we will make in our new home! #Movingday & # 39; and included a photo of a view of the Truman Balcony from inside the White House.

More details are emerging from Melania's biography

Jordan describes Melania as focused, ruthless and ambitious, leaving her friends behind once she moved to a new part of her life, be it a modeling career that took her from Milan, Italy to New York City or her marriage to the business magnate. That brought her to the White House.

She would seize an opportunity and dedicate a great effort to it. Then she would go ahead and never look back & # 39; & # 39 ;, Jordan points out.

Melania Trump, the nation's second immigrant first lady, the first being Louisa Adams, has kept a low profile during her tenure compared to other women who have held the role, particularly in modern times.

He has conducted few interviews and his signature initiative, Be Best, uses existing government and business structures to promote its pillars of online friendliness, wellness and safety.

It keeps its East Wing staff small and its part of the White House is famous for its lack of leaks and the loyalty of its staff. During the coronavirus pandemic, she reacted faster than her husband to contain her, ordering her staff to work remotely and wear masks when she was inside the complex. She has encouraged Americans to maintain social distancing and wear face masks. She herself used one on Marine One, though she has not been photographed wearing one openly in public.

But she has had her share of controversy, including the time she wore a jacket that said 'I REALLY DO NOT CARE, DO YOU?' In June 2018, she traveled to Texas to visit migrant children separated from their families. She also underwent surgery for a benign kidney condition in May 2018, disappeared from public view for almost a month, sparking a lot of rumors and speculation about her health.

Melania has said that her role model is Jackie Kennedy, another first lady famous for her shyness, better known for what she was wearing than for what she said.

Jordan devotes several pages to & # 39; creating myths & # 39; Melania's, noting that it rivals that of Trump.

It includes lying about your age and plastic surgery. Melania did not correct the reports that her age was wrong, and "three photographers who worked with her said they had seen the scars,quot; from plastic surgery, the book notes.

The first lady, in April, celebrated her 50th birthday at the White House at a private dinner with her family.

Furthermore, there is little evidence that the claims that Melania can speak four or five languages ​​fluently are true, as the First Lady appears to speak only English and Slovenia fluently.

In addition to his time in the White House, & # 39; The Art of Her Deal & # 39; It examines Melania's childhood in Slovenia, her time as a model and her long courtship with Trump that accumulated in her marriage.

Melania did modeling as a child in Slovenia, but her big break came when renowned Slovenian fashion photographer Stane Jerko discovered Melania, 17, in Ljubljana in 1987 in a modeling contest and asked if she could take some photos.

Soon after, he dropped out of school, moved to Milan, and then to New York City.

The book also finds little evidence to back up the story of how Trump and Melania first met.

Paolo Zampolli, an Italian modeling agent who secured Melania's visa to the United States, claimed she introduced them at a 1998 party she hosted at the Kit Kat Club. Melania was said to have refused to give Trump her phone number.

Sources in the book stated that they had already been dating for a year.

Melania Knauss and Donald Trump were married on January 22, 2005 at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida, and held their reception at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

It was Trump's third marriage and the first. His marriage to Ivana Trump lasted 15 years and his marriage to Marla Maples the last six years.

Melania Trump wore a $ 200,000 dress made by John Galliano for the ceremony. She appeared on the cover of Vogue wearing it. The reception was attended by who's who in New York celebrity circles, including Katie Couric, Matt Lauer, Rudy Giuliani, Heidi Klum, Star Jones, P. Diddy, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Barbara Walters, Kelly Ripa, then-Senator Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton.

& # 39; Neither the very public Trump nor the very private Melania have many close friends. His lonely instincts seep into his own marriage & # 39; & # 39 ;, Jordan writes.

But friends tell him that the Trumps really love each other and have a strong marriage, despite sleeping in separate rooms and keeping separate schedules.

Barron Trump was born on March 20, 2006.

Melania Trump used her time renegotiating her prenuptial agreement in early 2017 to ensure that her son was cared for and treated in the same way as Trump's older children: Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka.

She has taken care of Barron's future, making sure he has dual citizenship in Slovenia, which will allow him to work in Europe for the Trump Organization when he comes of age.