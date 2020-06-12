Meghan Markle & # 39; mortified & # 39; by the threats of her friend Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle is “ absolutely mortified & # 39; & # 39; with threats “ deaf in tone & # 39; & # 39; of her best friend Jessica Mulroney from suing a black influencer and “ can no longer be associated with her & # 39; & # 39 ;, exclusively tell .com close friends of the Duchess of Sussex.

& # 39; Meghan is absolutely mortified that she has been dragged into this complete disaster. He said Jessica is not racist, but that the way she handled the situation (with the fashion influencer) was deaf and heartbreaking & # 39; & # 39;, said a close friend of Meghan.

Mulroney was fired from ABC's Good Morning America and her television show was canceled after threatening to sue black influencer Sasha Exeter after the couple were infuriated by racism on Instagram.

& # 39; Meghan said that friends reflect friends and that, due to the stakes, he can no longer associate with Jessica, at least not in public. They must do what they have to do to preserve their dignity and their own reputation & # 39; & # 39 ;, they added.

The scandal brings great shame to Meghan, who dedicated her short time as a royal to promote social good and is a lifelong activist for racial equality.

The source added that "they would not be surprised,quot; if this marked the "beginning of the end of their friendship."

They also said that Meghan cannot publicly defend Mulroney in this case or help save his career.

"It is not that Meghan can call ABC and defend Jessica," the source said. There was a reason Meghan waited so long to make a statement. She wanted to do well. He said he urged Jessica to do the same from the beginning.

Meghan noted why she waited to make her statement about racial inequality in a virtual speech to the graduating class at her old high school.

I wasn't sure what I could tell you. He wanted to say the right thing and was really nervous that he would not or that he would be unarmed. And I realized that the only thing wrong to say is not to say anything & # 39; & # 39 ;, Meghan said.

Mulroney referenced Meghan in her apology to Exeter on Instagram, saying, “ I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that to you and for any damage it has caused. As I told you privately, I have had a very public and personal experience with my closest friend, where the race was front and center. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue learning and listening to how I can use my privilege to raise and support black voices.

Toronto-based influencer Sasha Exeter said she was "paralyzed by fear,quot; and & # 39; stayed awake days and nights & # 39; worrying about what Jessica (right) & # 39; could be saying to my existing brand partners, potential work, potential livelihood & # 39;

Mulroney released a statement after his dismissal, saying he respects CTV's decision and regrets his actions.

The turmoil began when influential Canadian black Sasha Exeter revealed that weeks ago, Mulroney & # 39; was offended & # 39; before a & # 39; generic call to action & # 39; it did by asking white influencers to use their platforms.

She claimed that Mulroney threatened Exeter with a lawsuit after Exeter publicly revealed that they had been embroiled in a private war of words on racism.

According to Exeter, Mulroney responded & # 39; personally & # 39; to a & # 39; generic call to action & # 39; The black single mom aired on her Instagram page weeks ago, asking white influencers to use their platforms to advance the Black Lives Matter movement.

Exactly how Mulroney responded was unclear, but the two, who were once & # 39; known & # 39 ;, began to argue and & # 39; ultimately & # 39; escalated until Mulroney told Exeter that he was going to contact the companies Exeter worked with.

When Exeter went public, Mulroney posted a comment on his Instagram page for others to see and apologized. Exeter claims that, however, he then sent her a private message, threatening to sue her for defamation.

& # 39; Responsible costume. Good luck & # 39 ;, he wrote, misspelling the complaint he apparently intended to make.

Canadian television network CTV fired Mulroney on Thursday and removed his wedding show, yes, redo. She was also abandoned by a clothing company she worked with.

On Thursday night, Mulroney released a statement on her own Instagram page to say that she had had time to reflect on her actions and that she was truly sorry.

“ He rightly called me for not doing enough when it came to engaging in an important and difficult conversation about race and injustice in our society.

& # 39; I took it personally and that was wrong. I need to do better. He had no intention of jeopardizing his livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand.

That's why I'm sorry. I am going to step back on social media in the next few days and give my microphone to black voices to take over my account.

"I also asked Sasha if she would be willing to take over my account whenever she feels comfortable and tell her story," she said.

Hours after posting his initial video of his discussion with Mulroney, Exeter claimed to have received more messages "threatening a lawsuit to try to silence him."

Exeter went on to claim that Jessica had sent him a private message suggesting that he would file a lawsuit against her.

After Exeter shared details of his enmity, Mulroney posted this public comment saying that he was wrong, but that he had & # 39; personal experience with & # 39; his & # 39; closest friend where the race was front and center & # 39 ;.

In a statement to .com on Friday, a GMA spokeswoman said: & # 39; As Jessica Mulroney said last night, she is straying from her professional commitments and that includes Good Morning America. She will no longer appear on our show.

ABC's decision to strengthen ties to Mulroney came after employees told .com that they wanted to be shown the door.

Why isn't ABC firing her? Its actions are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values ​​of Good Morning America.

“ We have a wonderfully diverse team, but Jessica used her privilege to get her job and should be fired for her behavior in abusing him.

"CTV quickly fired her and many Canadian brands have done the same, why don't we do that? This sends the wrong message."

Also, she should be fired for working on a news program and not being able to spell defamation.

& # 39; ABC needs to take a stand. What are they afraid of? Pissing off Meghan and Harry or the Trudeau family?

"The abuse of privilege here is outrageous," said the staff member.

Mulroney was dumped last night by CTV and Hudson & # 39; s Bay after Exeter shared his argument

Beauty brand Fancy Face Inc. that Mulroney also worked with ties on Friday

Mulroney was a fashion contributor to the popular morning show Good Morning American until her dismissal on Friday. She is seen with host Robin Roberts

In an IGTV video, Exeter said he had made a & # 39; very generic call to action & # 39; at the beginning of the movement asking all influencers to use their platforms forever.

Exeter said he was careful not to "call,quot; no one in particular, but Mulroney took it badly.

She said, “ Unfortunately, a very prominent Canadian figure, who used to be an acquaintance of mine, named Jessica Mulroney, was offended by a very generic call to action that I shared in my IG (Instagram) stories.

& # 39; What happened next was a series of very troublesome behaviors and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a written threat last Wednesday.

Listen, I'm not in any way calling Jess racist, but what I will say is that she is well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege due to the color of her skin.

"And that my friends gave him the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing."

It escalated and eventually Mulroney said to him: I've also talked to companies and people about how they have treated me unfairly.

You think your voice matters. Well, it only matters if you express it with kindness and without embarrassing people who are simply trying to learn. Good luck.

Before his firing, Mulroney issued this apology to Exeter on his Instagram.

Exter said she was stunned by the response and "paralyzed by fear,quot; that her alliances or endorsements could be taken from her.

She said that "in no way,quot; does she think Mulroney is racist, but that she is well aware of her white privilege. "

For her to threaten me?

A single mother, a single black mother, during a racial pandemic? It amazes me, it's absolutely incredible.

Mulroney has been beaten by her friend and fellow television presenter Tracy Moore, who is black.

She said Jessica had "used her extreme privilege to potentially bury a black sister."

I'm a friend. I am also a black woman. Emotional work often falls on our backs to talk, push, and fight hard & # 39; & # 39;, Moore said.

"Let's unlearn attacking black women as a legitimate response to feeling called."