Meet Matt James: 7 things you should know about the new bachelor star

Matt James is preparing to hand out the roses.
Good morning america announced on Friday that James will star in Season 25 of The Bachelor.
James is the first black male lead in the series for nearly two decades. Rachel Lindsay, who starred in the 13th season of High schoolHe had been the only black leader in franchise history until now.
Lindsay has talked about the show's lack of diversity before, and several Bachelor Nation members recently signed a petition asking that ABC cast a black man as the lead in the upcoming season.
When asked if the casting decision was "too little, too late," James said. GMA he doesn't think "it's always the wrong time to do the right thing."
"Too late for me this is happening and we can't change until you put that first foot forward and that first foot forward The Bachelor the franchise has a black edge, "he said." So, I'm excited to take on that role. "
James was originally set up to appear in Clare Crawleythe season of High school. However, there was a change in plans after production was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
"Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of the Clare season." Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a press release. "When filming failed to go as planned, we were given the benefit of time to meet Matt and we all agreed that he would be a perfect bachelor. We know we have a responsibility to make sure that the love stories we see in screens are representative of the world we live in and we are proudly serving our audience. "
Burke also said "this is just the beginning,quot; and that "we will continue to take action regarding diversity issues in this franchise."
"We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor," Burke continued, "and we look forward to embarking on this journey with him."
To learn more about James, read below:
1. You are a real estate broker.
According to ABC, he is also an entrepreneur and founder of a community organization.
2. Live in New York City.
While James was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, he now calls the Big Apple his home. The 28-year-old star said DeacLink There are many things you love about living in New York too.
"The most important thing is: Diversity: you have no choice but to be inclusive. What happens in New York, regardless of your culture, religion, gender, etc. If you are competent and work hard, you will be successful! You are not discriminated against! against (like some parts of the country) as New York is a melting pot like no other city, "he told the store last year. Opportunity: You are in a unique position in a city where there are all the industries and influential people around you. If you are an engine and agitator, the world is your oyster. The resources are here for anyone to succeed if they so choose. choose … apply. "
3. He played soccer.
James attended Wake Forest University, where he studied economics and played wide receiver. According to the college magazine, it took him a year to get to the NFL and he tested for both the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints. However, it was finally cut.
"I didn't think I was going to make a career out of football, but I thought my NFL period would be longer than a few months," he said. DeacLink. "Fortunately, I had a support system in Raleigh (mom) that allowed me to stay at home and train while I discovered my next steps."
By DeacLinkShe then moved to Pittsburgh for a Corporate and Institutional Banking role with PNC. He told the store that he then moved to New York, where he spent the first six months "sailing on the couch, navigating the new New York landscape and deciding if this new role in advertising as a media planner was for me." . After leaving that position, he accepted a position as a research analyst at the CBRE real estate company. Later he founded ABC Food Tours.
4. She loves to give back and help children.
Speaking of which, the ABC Food Tours Facebook page describes the organization as a "food tourism company that drives both locals and tourists through Alphabet City, stopping at native neighborhood restaurants." According to the website, the organization aims to expose children to new experiences and teach them that anything is possible.
"I met a group of & # 39; children & # 39 ;, who were students at a local PS 188 neighborhood elementary school, where 50 percent of the students are homeless, hanging outside my favorite restaurant in Alphabet City. .. much later than they should have come out. "James said DeacLink. "We joked around with each other for a few minutes and then we parted ways; they didn't realize that wouldn't be the last thing they'd see from me. I contacted their manager the next morning to set up a time when I could take them. Students from my favorite restaurant called Bob White's. Even though it was located right in their backyard, the kids had never been inside! This occasion marked the first food tour … the rest is history! "
5. He is friends with Tyler Cameron.
Cameron and James attended Wake Forest University and worked at ABC Food Tours. Fans also saw friends hanging out as part of the "quarantine team,quot; and creating various TikTok videos. According to Entertainment tonight, Cameron's late mother, Andrea, was the one who nominated James to request High school.
6. Has not appeared in any other Single shows.
While James already knows members of the Bachelor Nation, he hasn't appeared on any of the franchise's shows before. According to Entertainment tonight, is the first Bachelor in 12 years to be chosen for the main role without having previously appeared in High school. The celebrity news outlet reported Matt Grant He was the last person to do so.
7. You know what you want in a partner.
"Fortunately for me, I am looking for qualities that my mother embodies and that is selfless, honest, loving and compassionate," he said. GMA. "And those are qualities that are found in women of all shapes, sizes, and races. And it's not something black or white. So I hope that when that limo arrives there will be a lot of diversity and see all kinds of women come out." . of that limo. "