Meet Matt James: 7 things you should know about the new bachelor star

1. You are a real estate broker.

According to ABC, he is also an entrepreneur and founder of a community organization.

2. Live in New York City.

While James was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, he now calls the Big Apple his home. The 28-year-old star said DeacLink There are many things you love about living in New York too.

"The most important thing is: Diversity: you have no choice but to be inclusive. What happens in New York, regardless of your culture, religion, gender, etc. If you are competent and work hard, you will be successful! You are not discriminated against! against (like some parts of the country) as New York is a melting pot like no other city, "he told the store last year. Opportunity: You are in a unique position in a city where there are all the industries and influential people around you. If you are an engine and agitator, the world is your oyster. The resources are here for anyone to succeed if they so choose. choose … apply. "

3. He played soccer.

James attended Wake Forest University, where he studied economics and played wide receiver. According to the college magazine, it took him a year to get to the NFL and he tested for both the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints. However, it was finally cut.

"I didn't think I was going to make a career out of football, but I thought my NFL period would be longer than a few months," he said. DeacLink. "Fortunately, I had a support system in Raleigh (mom) that allowed me to stay at home and train while I discovered my next steps."

By DeacLinkShe then moved to Pittsburgh for a Corporate and Institutional Banking role with PNC. He told the store that he then moved to New York, where he spent the first six months "sailing on the couch, navigating the new New York landscape and deciding if this new role in advertising as a media planner was for me." . After leaving that position, he accepted a position as a research analyst at the CBRE real estate company. Later he founded ABC Food Tours.