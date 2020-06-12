Mayor London Breed announces priorities for San Francisco police reform – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday her vision to fundamentally change the nature of police in San Francisco, issuing a set of priorities to help tackle structural inequities in the department and the city itself.

The mayor proposed four priorities to achieve her vision:

end the use of police in response to non-criminal activities

address police bias and strengthen accountability

demilitarizing the police

promoting economic justice

According to the press release issued by the mayor, these policies build on San Francisco's ongoing work to meet the standards contained in President Barack Obama's 2015 Task Force on 21st-century surveillance.

Breed's proposal would remove officers from calls to non-criminal activities, replacing them with trained, unarmed professionals who she says would be better equipped to handle situations such as neighbor disputes, school discipline interventions, or behavioral health crises.

Breed said that as part of the plan, he has already ordered the police department to establish a policy to explicitly ban the use of military grade.

weapons such as tear gas, tanks and bayonets, against unarmed people.

It has also called for a strategy to withdraw those weapons from the department by 2021 and create "safeguards,quot; against federal grants.

that finance them

Additionally, Breed has directed the city's Human Resources Department and the Police Accountability Department to work with the police to identify and detect indicators of bias, improve training and data sharing, and strengthen the Early Intervention System of the SFPD, which identifies officers whose performance shows signs of risky behavior

Breed has also directed staff to audit all SFPD and San Francisco Sheriff's Office recruitment and promotion reviews and incorporate new evidence to eliminate bias and potential abuse of force.

It has also directed the Police Accountability Department to expand its focus beyond individual cases of misconduct and to assess more general patterns of bias.

Lastly, Breed's plan calls for redirecting city funds to invest

in programs and organizations that serve communities historically disadvantaged by systemic racism.

All four priorities are based on San Francisco's ongoing police reforms, including efforts to limit the use of force and require independent investigations, according to the mayor's office. The press release indicated that San Francisco has already implemented several best practices that have been shown to reduce police violence, including a ban on stranglings and strangleholds, which require escalation, a warning before shooting, and exhausting all other means before shooting.

"San Francisco has made progress in reforming our police department, but we know we still have important work to do," said Mayor Breed. “We know that the lack of equity in our society in general leads to many of the problems that the police are asked to solve. We will continue to push for additional reforms and continue to find ways to reinvest in communities that have historically been neglected and harmed by systemic racism. ”

"The initiatives that Mayor Breed announces today are consistent with our department's commitment to the Collaborative Reform Initiative and our aspiration to make the San Francisco Police Department a national model in 21st century police policing," said the chief. Francisco Police Officer Bill Scott. "We understand that law enforcement needs to listen to the African American community and adopt bold changes to address disparate policing practices, and we recognize that it will take a sacrifice on our part to deliver on the promise of reform."

The reform effort will focus on reducing the need for the police to be the first to respond to non-criminal situations and on changing the department's recruitment, promotion, training and discipline systems to better reflect that the department's core mission is to protect and

Defend all life.

It will also focus on demilitarizing the police and redirecting funds to invest in marginalized communities. These reforms will be implemented continuously, with some changes that will take effect immediately.

SFPOA President Tony Montoya called the list of reforms reasonable and hopes to have a seat at the table for discussions. Montoya was on board with SFPD officers who only answered violent calls and did not respond to homeless people or people with mental problems.

"So I think if you could approach some of those kinds of problems with people who are specifically trained to deal with it, I think it's better in every way. It will free up police officers to answer dangerous and emergency, "Montoya told KPIX 5 via Facetime.

The change in the city's response to the homeless problem is also supported by Chris Herring, policy advisor to the Coalition for the Homeless.

"Right now, police officers don't get a lot of training for this. In fact, I train them at their academy and it's a 30-minute training. Where we already have a team of homeless extension workers with the department public health systems, which are much better at determining what people's needs are related to mental health and substance use, "Herring told KPIX 5.

Andria Borba contributed to this story.