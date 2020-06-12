Mayor Breed using soda tax money to support San Francisco food programs during the COVID-19 crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Mayor London Breed revealed Friday that San Francisco has been using $ 1.65 million of the city's soft drink tax revenue to help individuals and families struggling to buy food after suffering financial setbacks. due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Breed joined San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton and California State Board of Equalization President Malia Cohen in making the announcement.

"COVID-19 has made it really difficult for some of our most vulnerable communities to access food, whether due to loss of income, longer lines in stores, the closure of dining rooms, or other disruptions to normal routine "Breed said in a statement. launching. "This funding will support community programs and organizations that are doing the hard work, day after day, to feed the San Franciscans."

Use of the soft drink tax funding began in early May and will be used by the San Francisco Wholesale Product Market to purchase stable products and food for community groups that are distributing meals to their members, including the Bayview Senior Center and the San Francisco African American Faith Based Coalition, among others.

"As we fight to feed families and fight hunger during this pandemic, we are happy to have funds available from the sugary drinks tax, which has always been intended to address the gaps that exist in our most vulnerable communities and ensure that People have healthy meals, "Walton said.

The funds will also support the efforts of the San Francisco Unified School District to continue to provide meals to students.

"We know that food insecurity contributes to poor health outcomes," said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health. "This funding cannot come at a better time to help reduce the risk of hunger and support healthy food choices for our San Francisco communities that need it most during these unprecedented times."