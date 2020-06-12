Matt James will become the first black protagonist of the ABC series – Up News Info

ABC has chosen its first black romantic role for The Bachelor, choosing Matt James to headline the 2021 version of the reality dating franchise.

James was ready to be a possible suitor for High school before the show was affected by the closure of production. Becomes the first black Single in the show's 18-year history, and the second black lead in the franchise, after Rachel Lindsay, who was High school in the 13 of that programth season.

ABC revealed the news on Good morning america. It comes after Lindsay urged the franchise to "recognize its systemic racism" in a blog post and more than 80,000 people signed a petition from Change.org to launch a black lead over The Bachelor.

The 25th The season of the show hosted by Chris Harrison is slated to air in 2021. The network has not revealed plans for the upcoming season of High schoolBut ABC alternate boss Rob Mills told Up News Info in April that Clare Crawley will have her chance to love sometime.

James is a 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur, and founder of community organizations. The North Carolina native went to Wake Forest University, where he majored in Economics and played as a wide receiver for the soccer team. He then played professional soccer, before moving to New York City, where he now resides.

The Bachelor It is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment, said: “Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of the Clare season. When filming failed to proceed as planned, we were given the benefit of time to meet Matt and we all agreed that he would be a perfect bachelor. We know that we have a responsibility to ensure that the love stories we see on screen are representative of the world we live in and we are proudly serving our audience. This is just the beginning and we will continue to take action regarding diversity issues in this franchise. We feel very privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we look forward to embarking on this journey with him. "