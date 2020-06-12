Matt James is the new bachelor: Tyler Cameron and more stars react

Tyler Cameron: "When something big happens, I would probably go to celebrate, have a beer or something. This man Matt made me run the steps of the stadium. You're crazy. Congratulations, brother."

Hannah Brown: "What the hell ?! Matt James is The Bachelor. I literally just woke up and couldn't be more excited. You all should be so excited because this is the best human being in the whole world. Go ahead — start printing your T-shirts & # 39; # 1 Matt James Fan & # 39; because I will definitely use one. All of you are amazing. I'm so proud of you, Matt James. What the fuck ?! "He later added in a statement on Instagram:" Matt James is the bachelor. I can't contain my enthusiasm for this amazing story of human creation as the first black bachelor, God be the glory! This man is as good as he gets! And that comes from a previous skeptic ( lolz) I feel so blessed to call you friend You have supported and encouraged me in some of the most difficult times lately and I am just as madly motivated to support and cheer you on as you get ready for a once in a lifetime adventure! Matt James here! "

Caila Quinn: "After 40 seasons of The BachelorToday's news is a step forward (sic) as @ MattJames919 has just been announced as the first Black Bachelor! It makes me feel very proud to be part of this single family that listens to and defends representation. I literally just heard the news and want to shout it from the rooftops! I want to applaud not only @bachelorabc for taking action, but also @bachdiversity's hard work to get 85,000 signatures advocating for change. As the daughter of biracial parents, watching intercultural / diverse love develop feels deeply personal and inclusive. (As in the season of @therachlindsay and @thebryanabasolo), I have heard wonderful things about this handsome man of faith who is generous and kind, I can't wait to cheer on his journey for love. If you go through these photos from my season, you will see the representation & # 39; before & # 39; and this fall I look forward to the performance & # 39; after & # 39 ;. This is an incredible step for the Bachelor family and I hope everyone comes from a place of support and encouragement to hear this news. "

J.P. Rosenbaum: "This is great news!! Annoyed that people always find something to complain about. You are dead if you do and you are dead if you don't. Anyway, we'll do (sic) @BachelorABCy good luck Matt !! "

Wells Adams: "This! Great move @BachelorABC! But also, I still want to see Clare and Matt get into a fight on night 1 over their Cameo account. "

Ashley Spivey: "SANTO S – T."

Sean Lowe: "Amazing! I'm looking forward to seeing a season without a recycled bachelor too. "

Peter Weber: "Congratulations @ mattjames919 Very happy for you and @bachelorabc! Enjoy the trip, just do it right the first time, so it's easier,quot;.