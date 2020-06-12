Matt James did his first pants-free bachelor interview?

Matt James is the first black lead of The Bachelor and he did his first interview in style: quarantine style. Matt was interviewed on Good morning america after the historic casting was announced. He was wearing a salmon colored blazer that may look familiar to fans of High school, but what you didn't see was what he was wearing from the waist down, until now.
Thanks to Tyler Cameron, Matt's friend and a contestant on Hannah Brownthe season of High schoolWe now know that Matt was not wearing pants while on national television. Well, it looks like he's wearing no pants in Tyler's Instagram story post. If there are shorts, they are very small. Maybe it was inspired by ABC News & # 39; Will reeve.
In April 2020, Will Reeve gave a report on GMA and the angle of his camera revealed that it was a business at the top, a party at the bottom. "Trying to be efficient, I prepared myself for a post-GMA train too early this morning, "Will Reeve said on Twitter." The angle of the camera, along with friends, family and several hundred strangers on social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any suggestions of clothing for these people who wear belts, pants, and shoes during their video calls at work are welcome. Now back to work. Wearing pants. "
Matt's casting as the first black lead in The Bachelor—The only color brand in the franchise besides Rachel Lindsay header High school– They came after fans and veteran cast members called the show to diversify. A petition supported by several Bachelor Nation stars asked ABC to cast a black paper and also improve diversity behind the camera. During his interview (no pants) on GMAMatt was asked if his launch was too small, too late.
"I don't think this is the wrong time to do the right thing. Too late for me is happening and we cannot have changes until we take the first step forward, and that first advance for The Bachelor franchise is to have a black edge. So, I'm excited to take on that role, "he said.
Rachel Lindsay said the series needs to do more in addition to having a black edge.
"I want color producers," Rachel said in GMA. "I would like them to choose leaders who are interested in going out of their career and not just get their first experience, for the first time, on national television. I need recognition of that. Not putting a band-aid on the situation and just saying , 'Here, let's put this here. Are you happy now?'
Diversity has been an issue on the ABC series with executives always promising to improve.
"Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of the Clare season. When filming failed to proceed as planned, we were given the benefit of time. to meet Matt and everything agreed that he would do a perfect Single. We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we see on screen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly serving our audience. " Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action regarding the diversity issues in this franchise. We feel very privileged to have Matt as our first Black Single and we can't wait to embark on this journey with him. "
The Bachelor will premiere in the winter of 2021 on ABC.