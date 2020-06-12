Matt James did his first pants-free bachelor interview?

Matt James is the first black lead of The Bachelor and he did his first interview in style: quarantine style. Matt was interviewed on Good morning america after the historic casting was announced. He was wearing a salmon colored blazer that may look familiar to fans of High school, but what you didn't see was what he was wearing from the waist down, until now.

Thanks to Tyler Cameron, Matt's friend and a contestant on Hannah Brownthe season of High schoolWe now know that Matt was not wearing pants while on national television. Well, it looks like he's wearing no pants in Tyler's Instagram story post. If there are shorts, they are very small. Maybe it was inspired by ABC News & # 39; Will reeve.