Masks don't even have to work especially well to be effective

Advice on whether or not to use face masks to limit the spread of the pandemic has varied from country to country, even differing according to location within countries. These policies have had to balance whether there were enough supplies for medical personnel to divert some to the general public. And the whole thing was decided without a clear idea of ​​whether the face masks were really effective against SARS-CoV-2.

But there have been reasons to think that the masks would be at least somewhat affective, according to studies on the propagation of drops of material that we expel when coughing or sneezing. And a recent analysis suggested that a large group of individual studies collectively noted its effectiveness. But that analysis left a high degree of uncertainty about how effective they would be at the population level and how the use of the face mask would interact with other political decisions.

The situation left us in need of population-level models, which a group of UK scientists has now provided. The group's model indicates that face masks do not have to be especially effective in slowing down the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and may even bring benefits if they make people more vulnerable to infection. But to really control the pandemic, they will have to be combined with a blockade if we want to see the infected population shrink.

Virus masks

Wearing the mask actually has two different functions. To some extent, it limits the ability of infected people to put infectious particles into the environment. And to a potentially different degree, it limits access to two of the main routes by which those particles can reach new hosts: the mouth and nose. It is not a complete solution, as a person's eyes are still uncovered, and the degree of effectiveness will vary depending on how many potentially infectious particles are leaking. Still, even a crude mask is likely to capture many of the largest particles we produce, and those are the ones that will carry the most viruses.

There is also some uncertainty about the behavior of the virus. We do not know how much is present in a typical drop expelled by an infected person or how long the virus remains infectious once those particles reach the environment. There is also some residual uncertainty about when a person becomes infectious relative to the onset of symptoms. While some of these unanswered questions do not alter the effectiveness of masks, they may influence the effectiveness of mask use policies.

To solve these problems, the researchers decided to model a wide range of conditions, some in which facial masks were only slightly effective and others in which blocked much of the virus's spread. The authors even ran models where they were supposed to wear a face mask. increase Chances of someone getting infected by having people put their hands to their faces to adjust the mask fit.

To get to all of these questions, the researchers relied on two different models. The first was something called a "branching process model,quot; that got to the question of how effective a face mask had to be before it could influence the transmission rate of SARS-CoV-2, based on how many people wore masks. . They ran this model with two different base infectivity rates and observed how different levels of effectiveness and use changed those rates.

In the previous graph, the blue bars represent a high infectivity rate (each infection produces four more) and the second a more moderate rate (2.2 new infections for each one). Even low levels of ineffective mask use could reduce the rate of viral spread to a rate of 1, below which the pandemic would gradually stop spreading.

But for the most part, wearing masks alone cannot get there. If, as in the top row, people start wearing masks after the onset of symptoms, there are no scenarios in which facial masks are able to stop the pandemic, even if they are 95 percent effective and all people with symptoms use them. Conversely, if everyone uses them all the time, even an effective 75 percent mask could reduce the rate of new infections on its own.

More policies

But the use of masks is not likely to occur in a vacuum; It will be part of a set of policy solutions implemented in response to the pandemic. The authors then constructed a second model based on a standard epidemiological approach that divides a population into groups of susceptible, infected, and recovered individuals. They applied some complexity to this approach, dividing the population into and without mask wearers, dividing exposed, asymptomatic and symptomatic groups, and constructing an exposure process that took into account the formation and spread of virus-containing droplets. .

This last piece of the model was essential to consider the role of the masks, since they influence both the spread of these droplets in the environment and the exposure of a person susceptible to them. The model also assumes that anyone who reaches the recovered state is immune to further infection, something that has not yet been confirmed.

Running the model without the use of face masks and blockages in response to high levels of infection produces what virtually all models have seen: a large spike of infection that induces a block, a recovery period in which the block relaxes, followed by an additional spike. In this model, three individual peaks are observed before sufficient immunity is achieved to begin to slow down further waves of infections.

Assuming that a face mask that is even less effective than cotton fabric is to prevent the spread of droplets, a 50 percent rate of mask use can delay further spikes. The second peak, for example, would start around the same time that the population is already locked up under the stage without wearing a mask. With 100 percent mask use, there is only one wave of infections and then the pandemic begins to subside. In this scenario, infections will decrease even if the masks are only 50 percent effective. With 95 percent mask use, an N95 protection level is sufficient to decrease the pandemic.

As previously mentioned, the researchers also considered a scenario where wearing masks makes people plus susceptible to infection, since they touch the face more frequently due to the presence of the mask. Although mask users suffer in this scenario, the general population still benefits in most conditions where at least two-thirds of the population wear masks. That's because there are far fewer infectious particles that make up for the increased susceptibility.

Models meet the real world

Right now, we simply don't know enough about the SARS-CoV-2 and the protective gear to assess which of these models best reflects reality. But the models set some reasonable limits on what we could hope for. For example, they indicate that masks need not be especially good if we get enough people to wear them and link their use to other policy initiatives.

Some indications that mask use is working in the real world are beginning to emerge. For example, an institute of economics in Germany analyzed the implementation of mask rules in the city of Jena, comparing it with other areas in Germany. He concluded that the rules reduced the growth of the infection rate by 40 percent. (Note that this is the growth rate, not the overall infection rate.) A non-peer-reviewed study published by PNAS found that wearing masks made a difference in China, Italy and the United States, although some of the data is not entirely convincing. (Looking specifically at Figure 3A, the facial mask rules seem to have been implemented after the infections were already subsided.) There is still nothing conclusive, but there is some suggestive evidence, and there are no signs that wearing the face mask is making matters worse.

Proceedings of the Royal Society A, 2020. DOI: 10.1098 / rspa.2020.0376 (About DOIs).