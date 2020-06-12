Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan say they are "disgusted,quot; by Trump's comments on the protests – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan say they are "disgusted,quot; by President Donald Trump's statements about national protests against racial injustice.

The Facebook founder and his wife this week shared their thoughts in an email to a group of scientists backed by his nonprofit organization, the Redwood City-based Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI). Scientists recently raised concerns about how Facebook has handled Trump's posts on the platform.

"We are deeply shocked and upset by President Trump's divisive and incendiary rhetoric at a time when our nation desperately needs unity," wrote Zuckerberg and Chan. "This is an extraordinarily painful turning point in our nation's history, particularly for the black community and our black colleagues, who have lived with the impacts of systemic racism for generations."

The email was provided to CNN Business by Jason Shepherd, a CZI-backed scientist who helped put the letter to Zuckerberg together earlier this month. The email was reported the first time. by Recode.

The response came days after more than 140 scientists who received funding and support from CZI wrote an open letter to Zuckerberg urging him to "consider stricter policies on disinformation and incendiary language."

In the letter, scientists pointed to a widely condemned Facebook post that Trump sent out during the protests, which read: "When the looting begins, the shooting begins."

This "is a clear statement of incitement to violence," the scientists wrote. "Like many, we were puzzled to see that Facebook has not followed its own policies regarding President Trump, who has used the Facebook platform to spread both misinformation and incendiary statements."

In the email sent to scientists Tuesday, Zuckerberg and Chan said the group's letter had been "shared and discussed by the entire CZI leadership team," adding that they took the "concerns seriously."

But Zuckerberg and Chan offered little in the way of new action. Instead, they shared previous Facebook posts written by Zuckerberg, who defended the company's stance and vowed to review its policies on content moderation, voter suppression, and the use of force by the state.

CZI did not respond to requests for comment on Zuckerberg and Chan's response to scientists.

Zuckerberg's decision to leave Trump's positions has alienated many of the company's own workers. Last week, some Facebook employees staged a virtual strike over inaction.

An employee even quit his job last week, telling CNN Business that he was concerned that Facebook would be used to further increase violence in the United States.

The couple also emphasized that Facebook and CZI are "completely separate and independent organizations," although they acknowledged that they share a leader.

"At this time, we understand that CZI's relationship with Facebook is not an easy tension to overcome," they wrote, adding that Facebook's policies "are not decisions of CZI as an organization."

