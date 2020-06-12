Mansfield ISD School Secretary Resigns After Racist Facebook Post – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas () – A secretary at James Coble High School resigned after a racist social media post she allegedly shared was brought to the attention of the district.

Mansfield ISD sent Up News Info 11 News the following statement:

Mansfield ISD was informed last night of a staff member posting on social media who had racist and extremely inappropriate language. The district does not tolerate any type of hate speech or behavior and takes such situations very seriously. Since then, the employee in question has resigned and is no longer working for the district. MISD is committed to creating a work and learning environment that is inclusive for all and does not approve any type of action that violates that right.

The parents who viewed the Facebook post were outraged, and some even contacted the district to demand that the woman be officially terminated rather than accept her resignation.