Madeleine McCann: Parents urge German police to share evidence

Madeleine McCann's parents are urging German police to tell them what evidence led them to declare that their daughter is dead, may reveal.

Gerry and Kate McCann have been given no reason why the police have rated the investigation as a murder search rather than a missing person investigation.

German police, assisted by Scotland Yard, are investigating convicted rapist Christian Brueckner for Madeleine's disappearance from the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz in 2007.

Detectives are convinced that she is dead and say they know how she was killed, but have no idea where her body is.

It was also learned that McCann's lawyer in Portugal believes that German and Portuguese officials have quarreled with each other and are hampering the joint investigation.

McCann's lawyer Rogerio Alves reportedly said in Lisbon tonight: "This is not the Champions League for the police forces."

He said the two forces in different countries are "wasting energy,quot; and should cooperate fully to help bring their investigations to a successful conclusion.

It was revealed today that a police error led Brueckner, 43, to be informed that he was being investigated for the case as early as 2013, according to a report by Spiegel Online on Friday.

Brueckner has a history of prior sex crimes, including child abuse and rape.

Spiegel reported that the Federal Criminal Police (BKA) had contacted police in Brunswick to obtain more information about the suspect after receiving a confidential notice in October 2013.

But when calling the suspect, the police in his letter specified that it had to do with "Madeleine McCann's missing persons case,quot; and "Christian B's personal examination."

The letter would have given Brueckner enough time to destroy any evidence, according to the report, citing experts who consider the police actions to be a serious mistake.

"This should not have happened and in no way corresponds to the normal procedure in such a sensitive case," said an experienced police officer.

Police generally collect information before approaching a suspect, according to the report.

Despite revealing last week that police had identified a suspect in the case, prosecutors have not called Brueckner to question him.

Such an interrogation will take place only after an investigation is concluded so that investigators can present the investigation findings to the suspect, Brunswick District Attorney Hans Christian Wolters told the national news agency DPA.

Christian Brueckner apparently targeted tourists in Praia da Luz, above, as well as other resorts in Portugal

It comes after a former friend claimed that Brueckner would try to sell himself to elderly vacationers and could be seen with groups of older women in Portuguese resorts, a former friend has said.

Murder suspect and convicted pedophile Brueckner, 43, was often seen with & # 39; a variety of older women & # 39 ;, a source told The Sun, sparking rumors that he was trying to make her they will pay you for sex.

The anonymous friend also revealed that one of Brueckner's former Britons was at least 15 years older than him.

The friend told The Sun: “ He seemed to have something with much older women. That could explain why people who knew him didn't associate him with the McCann investigation for years.

Speaking of one of Brueckner's exes, now believed to be in his 60s, the ex-friend said: “ He was with him for three years and is on the verge of a nervous breakdown now that he knows what kind of man he is she. was in a long-term relationship with. He hit her and did the same to the other British woman he saw here.

The other former British is understood to be a 45-year-old Berkshire woman. The anonymous informant claims to have seen her in a bar after Brueckner hit her by throwing her head against the wall of the toilet.

The woman, who does not want to be named, spoke of how she was attacked by Brueckner after hugging another man, hitting her head against the wall of a women's bathroom in a bar in the Algarve.

Brueckner then broke into her apartment and hid under the bed, waiting for her to return, but when she returned he quietly left, saying "goodbye,quot; to her departure, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

The couple ended their relationship in mid-2005, and then embarked on a campaign of harassment against her, but he was never charged, despite the fact that the Portuguese police were called twice to deal with him.

He has now revealed that the convicted pedophile could be responsible for killing Madeleine.

The victim told the newspaper: Until now I have refused to believe that someone with whom I was involved could commit something as horrible and unpleasant as hurting a child.

But I'm not sure anymore. I'm beginning to wonder if he did. And if he did, he must be really punished for it.

It is chilling to think that my ex is suspected of kidnapping Madeleine McCann. I can not stand it.