Macomb County Prosecutor rejects charges in Amazon driver case – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – A video circulating on social media shows a Black Amazon delivery driver being arrested by a White Warren police officer.

Witnesses say the driver did nothing wrong, leaving more questions about the department.

Amondeuz Graham says he was on his way to the store on Tuesday when an encounter between an Amazon driver and a Warren police officer caught his attention. He says that given the current climate where a traffic stop could prove fatal to a black person, he felt compelled to act.

He says that as he got out of his car to film the altercation, he was able to hear neighbors asking why the officer was arresting the driver.

Amazon released the following statement regarding Graham's video:

"We see what others see in these videos, and it is unacceptable. We look forward to a prompt investigation and full responsibility for those involved. Amazon will deploy all necessary resources to investigate the matter with our delivery service provider, as well as to represent and support the driver, "said Amazon spokeswoman Deborah Bass.

The Macomb County District Attorney's office announced Thursday night that they will not honor the changes brought to them by Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

