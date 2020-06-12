Ludacris says NFL should apologize to Colin Kaepernick

During Ludacris' appearance on CNN today, Chris Bridges, aka Ludacris, rejected recent comments by Larry Kudlow in which Trump's adviser said "systemic racism,quot; did not exist in the United States of America.

Crooks and Liars reported on Ludacris' appearance today in which he said he didn't care about all the Americans who agreed with Larry Kudlow. He said it was "the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard." Chris Bridges went on to say that he feels that the President and his administration are causing so much "dissent,quot; in the world.

Ludacris also referred to comments by a lawyer for the police officers who waited while George Floyd was killed. Kudlow allegedly blamed passersby for not doing something about George Floyd in the moments before his death.

Ludacris says they are only trying to make excuses for what happened to George. The rapper went on to say that he is trying to preach "love,quot; instead of "hate,quot;, and if we all do it at the end of the day, the world will become a better place.

Brianna Keilar asked Ludacris what she thought of the NFL Commissioner, Roger Goddell's apology regarding his handling of player complaints about institutionalized racism. Ludacris said he "loved that,quot; because it was a great start for the NFL.

Ludacris went on to say that Roger and the rest of the NFL should formally apologize to Colin Kaepernick because he has been protesting peacefully for a long time. According to Keiler, Kaepernick knelt toward the flag after a green beret told him it was the most respectful way one could honor.

Not only was it a way to acknowledge the deaths of black Americans at the hands of the police, it was also a way to show respect for the country and its flag. Of course, Ludacris is referring to the Colin Kaepernick controversy in which he knelt for the flag in protest of police brutality.



