Lucy Hale Romantic Comedy "A Nice Girl Like You" collected by Vertical Entertainment – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: We can report that Capone distributor Vertical Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to North America and the United Kingdom for A nice girl like you protagonist pretty Little Liars and Katy Keene star Lucy Hale. The romantic comedy, directed by brothers Chris and Nick Riedell and based on the 2007 Ayn Carrillo-Gailey self-help book Pornography, It is slated for a VOD and a digital release on July 17.

Pic focuses on violinist Lucy Neal (Hale), who gets carried away by a tie when her boyfriend accuses her of being overly critical and inhibited when it comes to sex. In an effort to prove her wrong, Lucy creates a wild to-do list that sends her into a whirlwind of self-discovery, friendship, and new love.

Pic also stars Mindy Cohn (Facts of life), Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black, Good Girls), Leonidas Gulaptis (Gala and Godfrey) and Adhir Kalyan (Rules of engagement) Andrea Marcellus adapted Carrillo-Gailey's self-help book. The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical.

“Bringing this film to life was a dream. More love. More laughter Go ahead, ”said producer Jina Panebianco.

Panebianco produced with Nicholas Bogner and Melanie Greene and their CaliWood Pictures.